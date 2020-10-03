Natasha Yi Rocks A Crocheted Bikini To Show Off Her Curves On Instagram

American model Natasha Yi took to her Instagram page on Friday, October 2, and treated her 1.9 million followers to a very hot picture.

In the snapshot, Natasha — who rose to fame after being featured in movies like Rush Hour 2 and Speed-Dating — rocked a nude-colored, crocheted bikini which perfectly accentuated her curvaceous figure.

The top consisted of triangular cups, thin straps, and a plunging neckline which showed off plenty of cleavage. The tiny garment also boasted two tassels in the centre which rendered it a very feminine look.

Natasha teamed the top with equally skimpy, matching bottoms which also included two beads on the strings. She tied the bottoms high on her slender hips to display her thighs. The risqué ensemble also drew attention to the model’s taut stomach.

The hottie wore her dark tresses down, letting her long and silky locks cascade over her back, shoulder, and arms.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in California, United States. The photoshoot took place outdoors, during the day. Some trees, a steel fence, and a large wheel could be seen in the background.

Natasha stood straight with her legs slightly spread apart. She tugged at the straps of her bikini top and gazed straight at the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Natasha informed users that her bathing suit was from the online beachwear retailer, Beijo Baby. The hottie also mentioned a discussion she had with her photographer regarding her favorite country song. She also asked her fans to list their preferred tracks belonging to the country music genre.

Within 11 hours of posting, the pic racked up more than 27,000 likes. In addition, many of Natasha’s followers took to the comments section and shared about 800 messages in which they praised her amazing body and sexy style. Many users also enthusiastically responded to the caption.

“You are looking extremely stunning in that bikini!! You are so beautiful that even the angels get jealous of you,” one of her followers remarked.

“Pretty you!! I listen to metal as well as rock music. I’m not big on country music but if I had to name one song, I would say “Online” by Brad Paisley,” another fan wrote.

“This is my new fav picture!! You are so gorgeous and sexy!” a third admirer remarked.

“Wow, that figure is out of this world. Body goals!!” a fourth user proclaimed.

Many other models also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Vicky Aisha, Syd Wilder, and Tawny Jordan.