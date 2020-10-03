Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Blasts ‘Idiot F*cking President’ As She Reports That Her Mom Has Coronavirus

Kellyanne Conway’s teenage daughter is taking aim at President Donald Trump after reporting that her mother has contracted the coronavirus, making her the latest White House insider to test positive for the deadly virus.

Claudia Conway took to social media late on Friday to report that her mother has COVID-19. Reporter Kurt Eichenwald shared the screenshot in a post on Twitter, which showed the colorful language the teenager used in reference to Trump. You can view the post here.

“Im furious,” she wrote in a TikTok post. “wear your masks. dont listen to our idiot f*cking president piece of sh*t. protect yourselves and those around you.”

While Claudia Conway said in one post that her mother had asked her not to talk about the infection, Kellyanne Conway later took to Twitter to confirm her diagnosis.

“Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine,” she wrote. “I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

Conway is now one of a growing number of people in the White House who have tested positive in the course of the last few days, including the president himself. Trump announced in the early morning hours on Friday that both he and his wife had the coronavirus, and he was taken to Walter Reed hospital later in the day in what officials said was a precautionary measure.

As The Inquisitr reported, some are looking at a reception held at the White House last week for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as the potential “super spreader” event that sparked the outburst in infections. Trump attended the event along with a number of others who have since contracted the virus, including Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah. Conway was at the reception as well.

PHOTO/ Here's where Kellyanne Conway—who we now know, via her daughter, has COVID-19—was sitting at the Amy Coney Barrett event at the White House: pic.twitter.com/fEVkrjYxTR — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) October 3, 2020

Many others have joined in criticizing Trump for what they see as his failure to keep others around him safe at large events, including campaign rallies held with large crowds and no requirements for social distancing measures like wearing masks or maintaining a safe distance between attendees. Others have pointed to Trump’s pushback against wearing masks, which continued this week when he seemed to mock Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at the debate, chiding him for wearing a large mask and doing so even when he can keep distance with others.

After Trump’s announcement that he had the coronavirus, both Biden and his wife had both tested negative.