Hannah Palmer Sizzles In A Revealing Bathing Suit: ‘I Love Red’

American swimsuit model Hannah Palmer took to her Instagram page on Friday, October 2, and treated her 1.6 million followers to a very hot snapshot.

In the pic, Hannah rocked a stunning, red swimsuit which perfectly accentuated her buxom figure. The one-piece outfit consisted of a plunging neckline that boasted a black zipper front. It included mesh detailing on the sides and a high-cut leg opening.

The risqué ensemble not only showed off an ample amount of cleavage but it also displayed her well-toned thighs and legs.

The popular influencer wore her blond tresses in soft waves, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she opted for two dainty bracelets.

According to the geotag, the snapshot was captured in Zuri Zanzibar, a tropical resort in Tanzania. The shoot took place at a beach, during the day. The breathtaking view of the sea and some greenery could be seen in the background.

To pose, Hannah knelt on the ground, digging her feet in the wet sand. She spread her legs apart and kept her hands on her waist. The hottie lifted her chin and gazed straight into the camera. She also slightly puckered her lips while soaking up the sun.

In the caption, Hannah informed users that red is her favorite color. She also tagged Zuri Zanzibar resort as well as Films LA Video Production for acknowledgment.

Within eight hours of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 60,000 likes. Besides, many of Hannah’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared close to 760 messages in which they complimented her amazing body, pretty looks, and her sensual sense of style.

“Wow, Baywatch vibes! Pamela Anderson 2.0 right there,” one of her fans commented.

“I love you in this color. Amazing body and the prettiest face ever,” chimed in another user.

“Damn, what a babe!! I think you are the hottest model on the Gram,” a third follower remarked.

“So fire!!! Will you be my girlfriend, please?” a fourth admirer wrote to express his wishful thinking.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “pure perfection,” and “best blondie,” to let Hannah know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation and support, including Rocío Rodríguez, Danielle van Randen, and Jilissa Ann Zoltko.

Hannah wowed her legions of admirers with another skin-baring picture on September 17 in which she rocked a revealing black crop top covered with white and red graphic designs. The blond bombshell paired the top with white low-rise pants.