Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Get Slammed By Kate Middleton’s Uncle: ‘Shut The F Up’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing yet another wave of criticism — this time from sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s own uncle, Gary Goldsmith. Goldsmith has met the prince in the past and attended the Cambridges’ royal wedding in 2011.

According to The Daily Mail, Goldsmith made the comments on his LinkedIn profile. In his message, he accused the Sussexes of seeking “attention” and demanded that the ex-royal pair “stop talking.”

“With so much stuff going on in the world still these two muppets are craving attention!” he wrote.

“Please shut the F up and bring up your child. Stop talking and being so demanding!! Harry, you have lost our love and respect. Meghan you are a wrong’n… Now hush please,” he continued, concluding the message with his desire to help the UK’s COVID-19 crisis and economy.

The post quickly went viral, catching the attention of the public. However, Goldsmith has insisted that he still stands by everything that he wrote, adding that though he used to “respect” the redheaded prince, Harry has since become someone that he does not “recognize.”

“I find it totally frustrating… to be lectured daily,” Goldsmith explained.

“They have abdicated the U.K. for the U.S. and obviously don’t [care] about the Royal family… We’ve all had enough… You can’t sell your soul to Netflix for a reported £150 million and then dictate to Mother England,” he finished.

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace declined to discuss the matter with reporters.

Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

Goldsmith’s post came just hours after the duke and duchess spoke out about systemic racism in the United Kingdom. The former Suits actress praised the Black Lives Matter protests during the discussion, while Harry discussed his own racial awakening after his marriage.

However, some of Harry’s comments did raise eyebrows. For example, he suggested that London did not feel “diverse,” despite its reputation and factual status as one of the most diverse cities in the world (per The Evening Standard). Critics pointed out that it was possible that there was little diversity in the ex-royal’s own privileged bubble and that it was his own fault for not exploring his nation’s capital better.

This is not the only bad press to plague the Sussexes this week. Meghan suffered a recent setback in her lawsuit against Associated Newspapers after the presiding judge ruled that the defense could use the biography Finding Freedom in their arguments.

As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, a legal expert has warned Meghan to get out of the case, as the possibility of having more and more witnesses take the stand will likely damage her reputation.