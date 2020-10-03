NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden To Philadelphia 76ers For Ben Simmons, Mike Scott, Zhaire Smith & No. 21 Pick

Can James Harden win an NBA title with Joel Embiid?

Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden is undoubtedly one of the best scorers the league has ever seen but as of now, he’s yet to win his first NBA championship title. Despite his explosive performance every season, the Rockets’ only greatest achievement in the past years was reaching the Western Conference Finals. If they don’t plan on giving him a better supporting cast in the 2020 offseason, the former MVP may consider following the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Houston.

In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report created a list of trades to rescue “NBA’s ringless stars.” For Harden, Buckley believes that he’s better off being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for a package that includes Ben Simmons, Mike Scott, Zhaire Smith, and the No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Sixers may have already said that they have no plan of breaking their young superstar duo, but Buckley believes that they would change their mind about moving Simmons if a player of Harden’s caliber becomes available on the trading block.

“If the target is James Harden, then Simmons could be the odd man out since both players are best on the ball. Embiid, on the other hand, could be a snug half-court fit with Harden, and they could both go ring-chasing together. Harden is the NBA’s best scorer since Michael Jordan, and defenses would be put in the impossible position of choosing whether to sell out on stopping Harden or Embiid. It’s a pick-your-poison scenario, and that’s before even accounting for the scoring prowess of Harris, Josh Richardson and the rest of the supporting cast.”

Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Harden would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Sixers. His arrival in Philadelphia would tremendously improve their performance on the offensive end of the floor. Aside from being a prolific scorer, he is also a great playmaker, an elite three-point shooter, and a decent perimeter defender. This season, he averaged 34.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.8 steals while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Being traded to a new team will require Harden to make certain adjustments in his game. However, once Harden and Embiid find the perfect chemistry, the Sixers could have a better matchup against other title contenders with superstar duos like Anthony Davis and LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets), Paul George and Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers), Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets), and Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat).