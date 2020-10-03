Rebel Wilson Is Slim, Trim, And ‘Back To Work’ In Stunning Mirror Selfie

Rebel Wilson took a photo of herself “back home” from her overseas travels and ready to get “back to work” in an attractive mirror selfie, continuing to flaunt her slimmed-down figure.

As her 8.7 million Instagram followers know, the Isn’t it Romantic star has been on an incredible weight loss journey this year, sharing in other posts how she’s already lost 40 pounds and stunning in various unique styles along the way.

For this at-home selfie, Rebel’s upload was simple and sweet, yet still utterly stunning, considering how fans have come to know her over the years. In the image, Rebel posed in what seemed to be her bathroom, taking a snapshot of herself in large mirror.

The background decor and aesthetic of the space was a cool gray and white with modern pieces, aptly contrasting her black, form-fitting, long-sleeved top. The top had a scoop neck, flaunting her attractive collarbone and neckline, and it also cinched at the waist, showing off her newly fit figure.

Rebel’s sunny blond locks were styled long and straight and pulled half-back into a chic, ’60s style. She wore her bangs in a deep part to the left, perfectly framing her face.

Fans went wild for the post within hours, giving Rebel tons of love and admiration for her new look. The upload garnered over 260,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments, with many showering the actress with their admiration of how her hard work has paid off.

“There truly is no place like home. You look amazing btw. So proud of all your hard work,” one fan celebrated.

“What are you doing for diet and exercise? You look amazing!!” gushed another admirer.

“You have always been beautiful. Your humor has made me smile and laugh so hard it hurt. No matter what size you are I am happy that you are. Keep up your own worth!” a follower encouraged.

“Don’t get [too]skinny gurl,” joked one user, noting the shocking progress the actress has made.

Rebel hasn’t been afraid to share the details of her trimmed-down figure lately, sporting numerous glamorous dresses and stylish pieces. As The Inquisitr reported, Rebel took a trip with her new flame, Jacob Busch, last week, rubbing shoulders with royalty at the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health. The Pitch Perfect actress dazzled in a fuchsia-colored gown on that trip, showing off her curvy frame as the sheath hugged her hips and fell elegantly to the floor.