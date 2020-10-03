Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Shows Off Cleavage & Abs In A Pink Bikini For Latest Steamy Update

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony showcased her athletic figure in a stunning selfie for her latest Instagram upload. In the snap, she sported a revealing bikini that accentuated her assets and flaunted her rock-hard abs while she posed at home.

The 22-year-old has been revving up her workout program in preparation for an upcoming competition, and decided to show off her serious gains in this spicy pic. She took the picture while standing in front of a mirror. There was a neutral-colored wall behind her, and the kitchen was visible in the distance.

O’Mahony was captured from the calves up as she put her chiseled frame on display. Her long dark hair was worn straight and parted to the left as it cascaded down her back. The popular YouTuber lifted her right hand to her hair, and held the phone in her left hand. Her gorgeous face was partially-obscured by the phone and she stared into the screen with pursed lips while snapping the pic.

The Irish stunner rocked a hot-pink swimsuit from the brand Lazuli Label. Her top was a bralette with a v-cut in the middle with thick shoulder straps. It hugged tightly around O’Mahony’s chest, and the exposed center helped further embellish her killer cleavage. She had on a pair of matching v-cut bottoms with a thick waistband that wrapped around her hips. The social media influencer accessorized with a watch on her right wrist. O’Mahony’s dark tan popped against the neutral-colored background, and this helped highlight her hourglass figure and sculpted midsection.

For the caption, O’Mahony joked that it may be a fashion faux-pas to post swimsuit pics this time of year, and mentioned that she would be relaxing over the weekend. She added a shrug and swirling hearts emoji along with several hashtags including “#health” and “#abs” before uploading the image on Friday.

Many of the model’s 690,000 Instagram followers flocked to the selfie, and more than 16,000 made their way to the like button in just over seven hours after it went online. O’Mahony received nearly 130 comments in that time, as her replies were flooded with fire emoji. Fans complimented her stunning physique and assured O’Mahony that it was still appropriate to post swimsuit snaps.

“Body goals,” an admirer wrote while adding heart-eye emoji.

“Nice and beautiful,” another replied.

“Always acceptable,” a fan wrote in response to the caption.

“It’s 106 here so I don’t see why not,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week O’Mahony showed off her figure in a black lace bra and matching sweats.