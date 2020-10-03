Emily Ratajkowski Poses With Her Booty In The Air & Shares Exciting News

Emily rocked a zebra-print mini dress.

Emily Ratajkowski ended the week by showing off her wild side on Instagram. The model and fashion mogul also made a big announcement about a new gig.

Emily, 29, shared her excitement over being the face of Nasty Gal’s new Fall/Winter collection, which launches on October 7. Her post included two photos that showed her rocking an eye-catching look from the clothing brand. It was a zebra-print mini dress that clung to her enviable figure like a second skin. The black-and-white garment was made out of semi-sheer fabric that allowed hints of her natural skin tone to show through. The slinky dress had long sleeves, ruched sides, and a daringly high hemline.

Emily also wore a cowboy hat that featured the same bold print. She added a pop of color to her outfit by completing her ensemble with a pair of strappy high heel sandals in fuchsia. The shoes boasted an asymmetrical slingback design with two toe straps. She accessorized with a pair of rhinestone fringe statement earrings.

The model posed on a charcoal-colored leather sofa with an austere modern design. It had a low back and sharp corners. There was a pale gray wall behind her, and the tiled floor was a similar hue. In the first image, Emily placed her elbows and knees on the couch’s single long cushion so that her feet were on the seat near one of the arms. She arched her back and posed with her peachy booty up in the air. At the same time, she rested her chin on her left hand and leaned the side of her face against her right hand. The pose showed off her incredible curves, as well as her tiny midsection.

The camera moved a bit closer for the second shot. Emily was pictured lying on her stomach with her chin propped on both hands. Her long, lithe legs were draped over the seat and back of the furniture. Her facial expression was sultry with a touch of attitude.

The model’s Instagram followers loved everything about her photos, from her outfit to her pose.

“All about that arch,” read one response to her post.

“Nice outfit love it. Gave it a like,” said another admirer.

“You look stunning babe! The true Goddess Of The Galaxy,” added a third fan.

“Nice pose,” a fourth message read.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Emily delighted her fans during swimsuit season by showing off a lot more of her body on social media. In one sizzling snap, the Inamorata Woman creator rocked an “itsy bitsy bikini” in a rich mocha shade.