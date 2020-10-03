Kerry Washington Urges Fans To ‘Wear A Mask’ As She Poses With Reese Witherspoon

Kerry Washington shared a cute, yet utterly stylish shot of herself and fellow actress Reese Witherspoon on Friday, pressing her fans to “wear a mask” amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Kerry, who co-stars in the Hulu hit Little Fires Everywhere, posted the selfie of she and Reese to her Instagram in what appeared to be their backyard viewing party for the Emmys, with numerous trees in the background and tables decorated with sparkling pom-poms. In the selfie, Kerry was close-up and looking straight at the camera while Reese was in the background posing and pointing her fingers upward in a playful manner.

For the Scandal star’s look, she wore a blue, gold, and black-sequined dress, with slightly thick straps over her shoulders. The true stunner of her style was her leopard-print mask, which covered her face but left her dazzling eyes peeking out. Kerry pulled her dark locks back into what appeared to be a stylish coif, with a deep part over the left side of her face.

Reese had on a form-fitting black sheath, with thick straps that tied at the top and a matching black face covering. The dress aptly showed off her stunning curves, cinching in at the waist and hugging tightly around her hips.

Kerry posted the shot on Friday, and within minutes, fans went wild for the post, loving not only seeing the two actresses together, but the responsible message Kerry was sending. More than 20,000 people liked the post while over 200 left comments. Fans wrote a wide range of messages for the duo, with many simply expressing their appreciation in heart and fire emoji while others commented with their thoughts, from admiring the actresses’ beauty to hoping for another season of their hit show.

“I wish this was mandatory in the beginning,” a person stated, noting some of the errors made in the pandemic’s early days

“Love you both,” gushed one user, loving seeing the pair together in action.

“How do you look so good in a mask??” another fan joked, recognizing Kerry’s beauty.

“I hope y’all together for season two,” wrote an additional follower, noting the program.

Kerry’s caption seemed to have been a sneaky gesture toward the current news of the day, considering President Donald Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Previous posts from Kerry indicated her opposition to the conservative ideals that seemed to guide non-mask-wearing, and she also denounced on her Instagram feed the president’s non-condemnation of white supremacy at the debate.