NBA Rumors: Rudy Gobert Would Be ‘Dream Get’ For Celtics In 2020 Offseason

When the 2019-20 NBA season is officially over, the Boston Celtics are expected to be aggressive on the market searching for a defensive-minded big man. They may have performed well even without a starting-caliber center in the regular season but in the 2020 Playoffs, their major frontcourt weakness was exposed by Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat. In order to have a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and contending for the NBA championship title next year, the Celtics should highly prioritize adding a quality center that would complement their core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Kemba Walker.

One of the potential trade targets for the Celtics in the 2020 offseason is Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, Gobert would be a “dream get” for the Celtics this fall.

“The Shamrocks need their Mario mushroom to literally size up against the competition. Rudy Gobert is the dream get. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year provides powerful muscle and punishing length. He’s the ultimate interior anchor, ranking second in blocks and fourth in rebounds since becoming a full-time starter in 2015-16. Boston fielded the fourth-best defense without him this season. Get him at the 5 spot, and this defense could not only climb to No. 1, but it could create a significant lead over No. 2.”

Harry How / Getty Images

Gobert would undeniably be the ideal replacement for Al Horford in the Celtics’ frontcourt. Aside from immediately addressing their need for a defensive-minded big man, he would also help Boston further improve their offensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 5 in the league, scoring 110.4 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. Having a player of Gobert’s caliber to their roster would give the Celtics a better chance of beating powerhouse teams with dominant big men like Adebayo (Heat), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), and Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets).

To acquire Gobert, Buckley suggested that the Celtics could offer a package that includes Gordon Hayward, Daniel Theis, and the No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft to the Jazz. If they don’t feel like giving Gobert a massive contract extension, the proposed deal would also be beneficial for the Jazz. In exchange for the French superstar, they would be receiving a cheaper replacement for him in Theis and a former fan-favorite in Utah in Hayward.

Despite his controversial departure in the summer of 2017, the Jazz would definitely welcome Hayward back in Utah with open arms. With the years he spent with young stars like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in Boston, Hayward wouldn’t mind serving as the Jazz’s second scoring option behind Donovan Mitchell.