Heidi Klum, 47, Flaunts Her Figure In A Sports Bra & Leggings As She Dances With Her Daughters

Supermodel Heidi Klum can still shake it, a point she easily proved in a pair of videos she uploaded to Instagram on Friday. Heidi and her daughters videotaped themselves doing some dance moves and it looked like they had a blast doing it.

Heidi wore a black sports bra and leggings, an ensemble that showcased her incredible physique and rock-hard abs. She had her blond tresses pulled back into a messy bun or ponytail and had a face mask on as well.

In her caption, Heidi tagged her 16-year-old daughter Leni and noted that her other girl Lou was there as well. Dancer and choreographer Miguel Zarate was on hand for the fun dance session too.

The quartet seemed to work hard on mastering these moves, fully determined to nail it. It appeared that they all kept their masks on while taping the fun outdoor dance session.

The 47-year-old supermodel and television personality also tagged teen TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio, asking if they’d gotten the routine correct. About an hour later, Heidi uploaded another attempt that the foursome made at nailing Charli’s routine.

Heidi typically closes the comment sections of her Instagram posts, and that was the case for these new videos as well. Her followers may not have been able to comment, but they were able to flood her posts with plenty of likes and views to show how much they enjoyed these.

Within the first couple of hours, Heidi’s first clip was viewed 230,000 times and received about 22,500 likes. The second video quickly gained a lot of traction as well with around 42,000 views and 4,200 likes in an hour.

By the end of the second clip, the ladies seemed to be feeling rather silly. Heidi light-heartedly stomped away at one point after missing a step and she later approached the camera making up her own silly moves.

Leni was behind her mom, wearing a light purple sports bra and baggy white sweatpants. Her long, blond hair hung loosely down her back and at one point seemed to throw off her focus when it ended up covering her face.

Lou, who will turn 11-years-old soon, stood in front a few steps away from her mom. She looked comfortable in baggy white sweatpants and a roomy long-sleeved tie-dyed shirt. In addition, she had her dark hair pulled back into a low ponytail with a pink headband keeping the wisps away from her face.

Even if they didn’t entirely nail these routines, the group clearly had a blast trying. Heidi’s figure looked as incredible as ever, and she didn’t hold back as she shared this fun experience with her girls.