Instagram Model Natalie Gibson Flashes Her Fit Booty In A Tiny Thong Bikini For Spicy Video Update

Fitness model Natalie Gibson put her stunning figure on full display in a spicy video for a recent Instagram upload. In the footage, she sported a revealing bikini that highlighted her curvy backside while she struck several scintillating poses.

The social media influencer has delighted fans with a series of provocative vids in recent weeks, and she continued the trend with this jaw-dropping post. She was filmed outside in a driveway standing in front of a garage. There were bushes with flowers, and trees visible in the background on the sunny day.

Gibson had her long brunette hair down and swept to the left side of her head as it flowed down her shoulders. She rocked a multi-colored floral print bikini from Never Lost Swim that had orange-colored trim. The top had triangle cups and crisscross orange straps that connected in front of her neck, and there were also straps that wrapped around her midsection. Gibson’s thong bottoms were side-tie, and they flaunted her pert derriere. She accessorized with a thin necklace.

At the beginning of the vid, the 23-year-old put her right leg in front of her body and tousled her flowing hair as “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles played over the footage. Gibson turned her back to the camera to showcase her defined legs, and looked over her shoulder to make strong eye contact with the lens.

The influencer then stepped forward and knelt down close to the camera. This angle gave viewers a clear shot of her toned stomach, and her assets that were highlighted by the tight-fitting top. She sang along with the song and played with her hair before ending the video.

For the caption, Gibson mentioned how much she enjoys suits from this swimwear company, but stressed that the post was not sponsored, before uploading the clip on Friday. Many of her 755,000 Instagram followers took notice of the upload, and more than 15,000 showed their appreciation by hitting the like button in just over seven hours after it was posted. The model had close to 250 comments in that time, as her replies were littered with fire and heart-eye emoji. Fans filled the comments section with compliments about Gibson’s face and figure.

“You’re the most gorgeous thing ever,” one admirer wrote.

“That body tho,” a fan replied while adding a row of fire emoji.

“Beautiful as always,” another added.

“I like this,” one follower commented along with a series of heart-eye emoji

