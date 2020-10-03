Britney Spears Rocks A Face Mask & Turns Around In Flirty Mini Dress While Boarding Plane With Sam Asghari

Britney shared a throwback video from a trip that she and her boyfriend took.

Britney Spears rocked a flirty mini dress while boarding a plane in a throwback video that she uploaded to her Instagram account on Friday.

Britney, 38, revealed that the footage was filmed when she jetted off on a getaway with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, 26. Her caption also stated that she loves to travel when it’s “safe” to do so, and her video showed her playing it safe by rocking a protective face mask.

Britney’s travel wear included a gray duster-length sweater camisole with elbow-length puff sleeves. Her shoes were a pair of brown platform sandals with tall block heels. The front of her long blond hair was clipped back.

Sam strolled beside her. The buff fitness model and personal trainer was clad in an all-black ensemble that included a sleeveless hoodie, tight leggings, and sneakers. He carried a brown Louis Vuitton keepall bag that featured the designer’s monogram motif. He wore the bag’s long black strap slung over his left shoulder.

The lovebirds were side-by-side as they walked across the tarmac to an awaiting private jet. When they reached the plane’s steps, Sam played the gentleman by letting Britney board first. He held her hand as she began walking up the steps. In the middle of them, she turned and gave the camera a playful wave. This revealed that she was wearing a coral floral-print mini dress underneath her long cardigan. The garment had a short ruffle hem that displayed Britney’s toned thighs. It also boasted a form-fitting bodice that showed off her slim waist.

The “Toxic” songstress completed her look with a white face mask, a pair of sunglasses, and a bright yellow sweatband wrapped around her right wrist. Her boyfriend’s facial covering was blue. He gave the camera a quick thumbs up before following his girlfriend into the plane.

Britney’s followers had a lot of thoughts about her video, and many of them were conspiracy theories. Some commenters remarked that the footage looked staged, and there were also a number of remarks suggesting that the woman filmed boarding the jet wasn’t Britney at all.

“Who wants to bet they didn’t go anywhere and this is just for show..to make it look like shes not imprisoned,” read one comment that received over 1,000 likes.

“This seems very staged to me, especially with the way she turns around and waves,” another popular message read.

“Cover up entire body and wear a mask…..who else thinks this is NOT BRITNEY!???” a third Instagram user wrote.

“Dude. That’s not Britney,” a fourth person opined.

It’s become common practice for fans to express concern over the singer’s wellbeing in response to her social media updates. As reported by The Inquisitr, some of her followers recently asked her if she was okay after she shared a set of throwback snapshots that showed her posing in a crop top.