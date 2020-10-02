Kim Delaney Teases What’s Ahead With Her New ‘General Hospital’ Gig

Very soon, General Hospital fans will get to see exactly who actress Kim Delaney will portray as her first scenes air. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, she gave some background on how this all came together.

A sneak peek shared this week by ABC confirmed Kim’s addition to the cast and detailed that she would be seen during the week of October 5. The buzz is that she is playing Jackie Templeton, who was originally portrayed by Demi Moore.

While Kim has tackled a number of acting roles in recent years, many soap opera fans will always see her as Jenny Garnder from All My Children. In talking with SOD, she said that a return to soaps wasn’t necessarily something she anticipated. However, when executive producer Frank Valentini reached out to her, she decided to go for it.

“They were looking for this character and… he just came straight to me and said, ‘Are you interested?'” Kim explained.

After having a meeting about the plan, she decided she liked everything he shared and felt that she should go for it.

Katy Winn / Getty Images

So far, Kim’s experience on the General Hospital set has been a good one.

“[A] lot of fun! I knew it would be fun… it just all worked out in a great way,” she noted.

The new General Hospital cast member said she had a number of helpers on her first day as she tried to get the lay of the land. Not only was this her first time back on a soap set in many years, but there are also a lot of new procedures and precautions in place due to coronavirus concerns.

Spoilers suggest that Kim’s character will be sticking around Port Charles for the foreseeable future. The actress said other cast members have told her there’s much more coming in the future and that her job is to stay ready, so that’s exactly what she’s doing.

Viewers would love to see Kim’s character and that of Michael E. Knight’s interact with one another in Port Charles. The two played Tad and Jenny on All My Children, and he’s now in the role of shifty attorney Martin Gray on GH. However, apparently, their characters haven’t crossed paths yet.

Kim said she’s flattered that fans have continued to follow her work over the years and she hopes they’ll check out her upcoming work.

“I know what I’ve done so far is really fun and everybody in the scenes with me… I think it’s going to go a lot of interesting places,” she teased.

Will she be shaking things up in Port Charles as Jackie, or will the writers manage to surprise the General Hospital viewers by going a different direction? Everybody will find out in just a few days and it seems there’s great stuff on the horizon.