Vanessa Christine Rocks A Formfitting Crop Top And Matching Shorts

American model Vanessa Christine went online on Friday, October 2, and uploaded a new hot pic on Instagram to wow her almost 547,000-plus followers.

In the snapshot, Vanessa rocked a formfitting, pinkish-orange crop top made up of ribbed fabric that perfectly hugged her curves. It boasted a low-cut neckline which flaunted a glimpse of cleavage. The tiny garment also drew attention to her bare midriff. She teamed the top with matching biker shorts which showed off her toned legs.

Vanessa wore her brunette tresses down, letting her long and silky locks cascade over her back and shoulder. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her forehead. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of small hoop earrings, a ring, and a bracelet in each wrist. The model also accessorized with dark sunglasses that she wore on her head.

According to the geotag, the pic was captured somewhere in Miami, Florida. To pose, Vanessa sat on a light gray sofa, against the background of a glass window. A bamboo bag could be seen sitting atop the sofa behind her.

Vanessa placed one of her hands on the sofa and used her other hand to lightly touch her shades. She looked straight at the camera.

In the caption, she informed users that her ensemble was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova, adding that it is one of her favorite outfits. The hottie disclosed that her post was sponsored by the brand.

Within six hours, the pic amassed close to 12,000 likes. Besides, many of Vanessa’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared about 220 messages in which they complimented her pretty looks and praised her amazing figure.

“Oh wow, how could you always look this perfect?” one of her fans commented.

“Damn, you are so hot and pretty. I really wish I could take you out on a date! That would be a dream come true!” chimed in another user, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

“I love this set, wow!! Looks super hot on you,” a third follower wrote.

“Beautiful. Have an awesome weekend! Be safe!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “queen,” “wife,” and “divine,” to express their adoration.

Many other models also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Valeria Orsini, Lydia Farley, Aneeqa Farid, and Kandace Lee Harbin.

Vanessa treats her admirers to her sultry photographs from time to time. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she uploaded a set of sexy pics on September 26 in which she rocked a minuscule black bikini.