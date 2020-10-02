Celeste Bright Flaunts Her Amazing Figure In Skimpy Bikini, Shares Uplifting Message: ‘It’s All About Love’

Celeste Bright recently showed off her fantastic physique in a revealing bikini and shared an uplifting message with followers.

The popular Instagram model took to the site on Friday to share a snap of herself rocking a barely there bikini as she stood in front of a wall painted with rainbow-colored hearts. Bright stared at the camera with a steely gaze, her long and wavy blond hair flowing down over her shoulders. The model rocked a skimpy black two-piece swimsuit, which was styled like a cut-off button-down sweater on top. The swimwear left little to the imagination as she flaunted her well-toned arms and legs and her washboard abs.

Bright added a caption about love, along with a series of colored hearts.

The steamy snap and the inspiring message were a huge hit with Bright’s followers, with the post racking up thousands of likes and a number of supportive comments. Many seemed to like her message of acceptance, which appeared aimed at her LGBTQ fans.

“Yes….love is everything,” one of her followers commented.

Others simply gushed over her incredible physique.

“Wowwww you are out of this world!!!” one fan wrote.

“You are the medicine I need to pass this quarantine” added another.

Bright took to her Instagram stories to show fans some other glimpses from the photo shoot. One video offered a close-up image of the model wearing another equally revealing piece of swimwear. The same colorful wall could be seen in the background as she adjusted her hair and zoomed the camera in and then panned back out again.

In another post, she shared a clip of a colorful swimsuit hanging on a rack, then showed herself standing in front of a full-length mirror to show off two other bikinis. The images were apparently taken in Miami, which Bright lists as her home base for her modeling career that doesn’t seem to have slowed down much despite the restrictions from the coronavirus that has thrown a wrench in international travel.

Bright is no stranger to showing off online. As The Inquisitr reported, she has shared a number of other revealing images, including another post back in February that also gave fans an up-close glimpse of her amazing bikini body. She also seems to have a penchant for bright colors, as she has done a number of other shoots where she showed off the same multicolored motif that was seen in Friday’s shot.