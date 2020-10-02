Olivia Palermo Looks Adorably Stunning In Schoolgirl-Style Dress & Over-The-Knee Boots

Olivia Palermo shared a few sweetly chic photos with her 6.4 million Instagram followers on Friday, looking fall-ready with a tweed jumper and tall boots.

The Gossip Girl-esque look was somewhat casual, yet stylish, with a black-and-white, form-fitting tweed mini dress with a square-ish, deep neckline in the front and medium-thick shoulder straps. The dress was worn over a crisp, white button down shirt with long sleeves and a high collar buttoned to the top of her neck. Olivia said she loved the “dress/skirt silhouette” of the outfit, hinting at her layering under the look with a frilly, white skirt for length.

Perhaps what truly made the look were Olivia’s various accessories, with her gold chain necklace laid over the white collar and a few simple, small rings on her fingers. Three pieces that really made the style pop were her black, over-the-knee leather boots, black headband, and black ribbon, tied into the lower end of her side ponytail.

In the series, Olivia took photos in front of a full-length mirror to show off her entire ensemble. In the first shot, she stood with her left leg crossed in front of her right, her arms raised in a playful, shoulder shrugging manner. For the second photo, she showed off the side of the silhouette and how the skirt flowed in the back, while the third the upload gave a close-up frame, detailing her hair, makeup, and accessories.

(If fans wondered where they saw this look before, they may be thinking of another stylish Olivia, aka Olivia Culpo, who sported the same look last week.)

Olivia’s fans immediately took to the outfit, with many commenting on its cool, schoolgirl vibe and autumnal feel. 40,000 people liked the photo set while over 200 users commented, with many sharing their appreciation in heart eyes and fire emoji.

“Love this look!” a fan exclaimed,

“This is so unique I love it,” commented another admirer.

“[S]so cute and fab! just like a teen, very fresh!!!!” gushed one follower, recognizing the schoolgirl style.

“Blair Waldorf,” a person simply wrote, hinting at Olivia’s emulation of the Gossip Girl character played by Leighton Meester.

The fashion influencer is one to share some of her greatest looks to her Instagram feed, and made the transition to fall this year with a few eye-popping styles. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Olivia looked red carpet-ready in head-to-toe MAX&Co. for Milan Fashion Week, sporting a light blue outfit and chunky boots that was both classically elegant and contemporary.