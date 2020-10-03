Ainsley Rodriguez Slays In A Knitted Bikini & Shows Off Her ‘Full Body’ Exercises At The Beach

Social media star Ainsley Rodriguez dropped the jaws of her 1.9 million Instagram followers after posting a new workout video where she wore the tiniest of knitted bikinis.

The red and orange color palette of the swim set was not only an appropriate choice for an October beach setting, but also highlighted the Florida native’s tan skin. Rodriguez’s bikini top was a classic triangle style with a plunging neckline that showed off her décolletage. A green and white floral pattern decorated the bright orange cups. Meanwhile, thick red straps were woven with a white knit detail that offered a fun pop of contrast.

Rodriguez coupled the top with a pair of low-cut bottoms that left her washboard abs on full display. The cheeky cut left little of her glutes to the imagination. Like the top, the garment was orange throughout the main body but had red and white straps. They rested at her hips to accentuate her hourglass figure.

The fitness model completed her look by styling her brunette locks into a practical ponytail and accessorized with a gold cuff bracelet and stud earrings.

The background for the routine was a picturesque ocean setting, geotagged as Cancun in Mexico. Rodriguez stood at the edge of a pier, with the blue waters and sky behind her.

The first exercise consisted of a lunge, with one leg resting on a beachy woven chair to make the move more challenging. She used the chair again for her second move: a form of raised push-ups. Next came burpees with an added resistance band, which then morphed into tip-toe squats.

Rodriguez then turned her attention to her arms, using the band again to target her biceps. She then engaged in both regular and standing lunges before completing the routine with a resistance band deadlift.

Fans went wild over the new update, and awarded the post over 22,000 likes and more than 240 comments.

“The perfect workout spot,” raved one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a fire symbol in addition to a heart-eye face emoji.

“I love your workouts! And this one with so little equipment is just perfect,” gushed a second.

“Even on holiday, just beautiful Ainsley! No wonder you are so special!” added a third.

“You are so amazing and inspiring and awesome much love to you. You truly are the best person ever,” confessed a fourth, concluding the comment with two heart symbols.

