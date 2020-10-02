Joe Biden Calls For Unity After Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Diagnosis: ‘This Is Not A Matter Of Politics’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden used a Friday campaign stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to call for unity in the wake of Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, The Hill reported.

“We can get this pandemic under control so we can get our economy working for everyone,” Biden said. “But this cannot be a partisan moment. It must be an American moment.”

Afterward, Biden sent his well-wishes to the president and his wife, who also tested positive for the virus.

“I’d like to start by acknowledging, which I’m sure all of you do as well, sending my prayers for the health and safety of the first lady and the president of the United States. My wife Jill and I pray that they’ll make a quick and full recovery.”

“This is not a matter of politics. It’s a bracing reminder to all of us that we have to take this virus seriously,” he added.

According to Biden, wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 could save approximately 100,000 lives in the next 100 days. He pointed to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield’s previous claim that wearing a mask is the best available preventative against COVID-19.

Biden’s comments came as he continues on the campaign trail as Trump heads to Walter Reed Medical Center to undergo tests. According to CBS News, the Democrat’s team is in the process of removing all negative attack ads on Trump for the time being as he stays at the medical center overnight to battle the virus. Elsewhere, the pro-Biden Super PAC Priorities USA continues to air ads in battleground states that take aim at the head of state’s coronavirus response.

Although Trump’s team is still running negative attack ads against Biden, the clips focus more on the former vice president’s purported links to radical left-wing politics.

Biden, who appeared at Tuesday’s presidential debate alongside Trump, tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday along with his running mate, Kamala Harris. During the event, Trump notably mocked Biden for his frequent mask-wearing and defended his opposition to the preventative measure.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump’s campaign allegedly didn’t notify Biden’s team of his positive coronavirus test. The lack of communication reportedly upset some of Biden’s team, as the incubation period for the disease — two to five days — means the head of state could have been carrying it during Tuesday’s debate. Notably, the U.S. ledear’s family were not wearing masks when seated at the event, and many White House aides were spotted without masks and not practicing social distancing.