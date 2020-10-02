Daniela Tamayo Looks Super Hot In An Aqua Bikini: ‘I See You’

Colombian fitness model Daniela Tamayo is no stranger to flaunting her enviable physique on Instagram. Taking to her page on Friday, October 2, she shared yet another sultry snapshot to wow her 570,000-plus followers.

In the snapshot, Daniela rocked an aqua-colored bikini which left little to the imagination of the viewers. The top consisted of tiny, triangular cups, attached to a thin string that ran across her chest. The minuscule garment boasted thin straps which tied behind her neck. It also included a plunging neckline with scalloped edges which exposed a glimpse of cleavage.

The revealing ensemble drew attention to her rock-hard abs and taut stomach. The hottie teamed the top with matching string bottoms.

Daniela wore her highlighted tresses in curls, letting her locks cascade over her back and shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she only opted for a pair of gold stud earrings. She also had her nails painted with dark blue polish to ramp up the glam.

According to the geotag, the up-close photograph was captured somewhere in Daniela’s hometown of Medellín, Colombia. The shoot took place at a nondescript location, against a white background. Daniela kept the back of her hand under her chin and slightly tilted her head. She gazed straight into the camera and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Daniela wrote that she can see someone. She also dded a sentence in Spanish, and according to Google Translate, she wished her fans a happy Friday. The hottie informed users that her sexy swimsuit was from the online beachwear retailer, Coconut Swimsuits. She tagged her photographer, Buhomax, and makeup artist, Manuela Lopez, for acknowledgment.

Within five hours, the snapshot amassed more than 4,200 likes. In addition, several of Daniela’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared about 180 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and pretty looks.

“Someone has been crushing the gym!! I see you too! Have a great Friday,” one of her fans commented.

“That look is unique. You are perfect in every way. Have a nice day, pretty babe!” chimed in another user.

“Woke up and saw your amazing picture. What a great start of the day! I love you so much, Dani,” a third admirer remarked, adding a heart-eyed and kiss emoji to the comment.

“You look spectacular!!” a fourth follower wrote.

Several other models and Instagram notables also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support, including Eri Anton, Nina Kolar, and Jesse Meester.

A few days ago, Daniela uploaded another hot pic in which she rocked a skimpy, white lace lingerie set that perfectly accentuated her physique.