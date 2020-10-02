Laurence Bédard Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Cropped Tank Top & Unbuttoned Distressed Jeans

On Friday, October 2, Canadian model Laurence Bédard shared a series of stunning snaps with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

The pictures showed the 27-year-old posing in front of a brick wall. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a black cropped tank top with cut-out detailing and a pair of unbuttoned distressed jeans. The revealing ensemble, which was from the online retailer PrettyLittleThing, accentuated her incredible curves and toned midsection. Fans were also able to get a good view of Laurence’s impressive tattoo collection. She finished off the casual look with stud earrings, silver layered necklaces, and black combat boots.

For the photoshoot, the brunette bombshell wore her short hair in a straight, sleek style. Her nails were also manicured and painted a vampy color.

In the first image, Laurence turned to the side and stood with her shoulders back. She placed her hands in her pants pockets and bent one of her knees, as she turned her neck and lowered her gaze. The tattooed model appeared to be tucking her hair behind her ears in the following photo.

In the caption, Laurence advertised for PrettyLittleThing by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 55,000 likes. Quite a few of Laurence’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are so great and sweet,” wrote one fan, along with numerous heart-eye emoji.

“Gorgeous gal looking amazing,” added a different devotee.

“You are one of the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen, so classy so gorgeous. Would love to get to know you!!” remarked another admirer, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“The 2 photos are great because you look simple, beautiful and natural… Thank you so much for the photos, @lolobe4,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Laurence has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a scarf top and a skintight black miniskirt that showcased her lean legs. That post has been liked over 78,000 times since it was shared.