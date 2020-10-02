Analyst Casts Doubt On White House Claims That Donald Trump Is Experiencing Only ‘Mild’ Coronavirus Symptoms

On Friday, MSNBC’s political analyst Ashley Parker cast doubt on the White House’s claims that President Donald Trump is experiencing only “mild” coronavirus symptoms, Raw Story reported.

Parker argued that the White House does not exactly have a track record of telling the truth, suggesting that the situation still remains unclear.

Parker said that “it’s important to take into account what they are saying, but we actually have no idea how mild or severe his symptoms are.”

She noted that Trump has neither tweeted nor issued a public statement of any kind since announcing that he has contracted COVID-19.

This, Parker argued, raises additional questions about the White House’s claims.

“It’s worth noting that since he tested positive, other than that tweet, we haven’t heard from him, we haven’t seen him, he hasn’t even called into Fox News or a radio show, and that has raised some questions about how truthful they are even being about the president’s condition.”

Indeed, as of this writing, Trump has not tweeted since announcing that he and First Lady Melania have contracted the virus.

The first lady posted a brief update, saying that she is “looking forward to a speedy recovery.”

Shortly after Parker expressed skepticism about the information being released by the Oval Office, news broke that Trump is being transported to the Walter Reed Medical Center.

He will allegedly undergo tests and work from the hospital.

According to Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean P. Conley, he has been given “a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail.”

As Los Angeles Times reporter Melissa Gomez noted on Twitter, medical expert Sanjay Gupta said on CNN that “there’s an increasing level of concern” about Trump’s condition.

Eight grams of polyclonal antibody cocktail is, apparently, the highest dose given in clinical trials.

Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs tweeted that those close to Trump have told her that he would not go to the hospital “unless he absolutely had to.”

Per The Inquisitr, health experts have warned that Trump is is at high risk for complications from the dangerous disease.

The 74-year-old is in a risk category because of his age and because of his weight. He is 6’3 and reportedly weighs 244 pounds, which is classified as obese.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

According to Dr. Mehmet Oz, senior citizens are far more likely to be hospitalized than young people and have a 90 times higher mortality rate.

Still, as Dr. John Torres pointed out, Trump will almost certainly receive better care than most people his age, which could make all the difference.