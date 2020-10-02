Paige VanZant Displays Her Sculpted Midsection & Toned Physique In Latest Selfie

Professional fighter Paige VanZant showcased her athletic figure while she wore a sports bra for her latest sizzling Instagram post, shared with her 2.7 million followers. She took a mirror selfie while rocking a formfitting outfit which flaunted her curves and toned physique.

For the snap, the 26-year-old rocked a tight, black and white Nike sports bra, which featured thin straps that fit snuggly around her sculpted shoulder muscles. The bra was low-cut, and exposed VanZant’s cleavage for the shot. She paired her top with all-black leggings, which rose just above her belly button and fit tightly around her toned legs. The former Dancing with the Stars competitor completed her ensemble with a pair of black and white sneakers.

VanZant posed with her right arm bent as her hand was placed firmly on her oblique. With her other hand, meanwhile, she held up her phone in front of the mirror to take the snap. She pushed her hips out slightly to the left. The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s right leg pointed out with a slight bend in her knee as her opposite leg remained straight. Her bleach blond hair fell down just past her shoulders in loose waves as she smiled for the photo.

VanZant posed in what appeared to be her bedroom. There was an unmade bed with a burnt orange comforter, various articles of clothings, and an area rug in the background of the shot.

In her caption of the post, VanZant stated she was thankful for things in her life, as well as being excited for the future.

In under an hour, nearly 100 of VanZant’s loyal followers made their way into the comments section of the picture, which they used to admire her sculpted physique.

“I want to be PVZ when I grow up,” one person admired, as they added a heart and fire emoji to the comment.

“The prettiest woman! I love you Paige,” another fan gushed.

“The definition of true beauty is in the picture @paigevanzant go out there and take the bare knuckle world by storm,” a third person encouraged, as they made reference to the fact that VanZant currently left the UFC to compete for Bare Knuckle Fight Club.

Her fans have admired a similar picture to VanZant’s October 2 post, as she flaunted her figure for an Instagram update a couple weeks ago, according to a report by The Inquisitr. In the snap, she rocked a matching olive green outfit that showcased her athletic body.