Miranda Lambert Shows Off Slim Waist In A Tied-Up Top With Drink In Hand

Miranda rocked a look from her clothing line.

Miranda Lambert looked like she was ready to kick off of the weekend in style in a photo that showed off her flashy cowgirl aesthetic. The image was shared on the Instagram account for her Idyllwind clothing line on Friday.

Miranda, 36, rocked a look from the label. The “Vice” songstress gave off a sassy vibe in a collared sleeveless top. The garment featured a bold gingham print in black, gray, and white. The piece had western-style shoulder yokes decorated with red rose embroidery. Red smile pockets curved underneath the yokes.

The form-fitting garment featured snap buttons and a tie at the waist. The knotted front highlighted Miranda’s trim midsection. The country music star left a few of the shiny top buttons undone for a teasing look. She teamed her shirt with a pair of black high-waisted jeans.

Miranda’s accessories included her massive diamond wedding ring, silver concho statement earrings, and a white belt with a silver tooled buckle. The belt was embellished with studs that formed diamond shapes. She also rocked a red bandanna around her neck.

Miranda wore her long blond mane styled in a messy updo. A few chin-length tendrils of hair framed her face. The rest of her tresses were clipped up and styled in loose waves. She was photographed from the hips up as she stood next to a window. She held a full whiskey glass in one hand, and she reached up to grasp a sheer white curtain with the other. Sunlight streamed in through the window, giving the photo a warm, soft look.

Miranda’s lips were parted, and her eyes were directed to the side. This gave her a somewhat mischievous look. The caption included with the Instagram post was a cheeky lyric from her latest smash hit, “Bluebird.” It was about using life’s lemons to create a mixed drink.

The singer’s fans took to the comments section to praise her beauty. They also let her know how much they loved her photo and her blouse.

“You always have a wild card up your sleeve! Looking beautiful as always!” read one message.

“Most beautiful woman in the country music industry,” another admirer wrote.

“Love this pic of the Queen,” a third fan chimed in.

“Love this top,” read a fourth message.

Last month, Miranda embraced her country roots for another stunning Idyllwind shoot that included an equestrian model. The “Fastest Girl in Town” hitmaker was photographed rocking a denim fringe jacket and riding a horse. She shared the results of that shoot on her Instagram page, where she also revealed that her clothing brand had celebrated its two-year anniversary.