Camila Alves McConaughey, 38, Flaunts Bikini Bod In Throwback Photo, Prompts ‘The Rock’ To Send Tequila

Model and designer Camila Alves McConaughey delighted her 590,000 Instagram followers on Friday with a image that got them in the mood for upcoming weekend vibes. The gorgeous brunette shared a throwback snap that showed off her athletic figure and a huge smile, which she mentioned in the caption was from a past Billabong campaign.

Camila’s online community, Women of Today, has claimed October as self-care month, and she also expressed her intention to be more attentive to her personal journey during this time. She explained that seeing the photo had motivated her to return to a modified and responsible way of eating — but that she definitely hadn’t given up the reward of an occasional tequila.

The motivational post had garnered over 12,000 likes in the afternoon after it was uploaded, including an affirmative reaction from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who is one of most followed celebrities on Instagram, as well as the purveyor of his own small-batch tequila company.

“I’m sending Teremana to you guys!! Super clean and perfect for fasting,” he exclaimed, adding curled bicep and winking-eye emoji.

“Love it!! I am ready! Will do a taste test with MaMac,” Camila replied excitedly, reporting that she would share the thoughtful gift with husband, actor Matthew McConaughey. She embellished the comment with fist bump and applause symbols.

Other fans joined the thread to compliment The Rock on the quality of his spirits.

The comments section was also flooded with compliments regarding Camila’s healthy lifestyle and questions about her routine. All seemed to be impressed by her desire to embrace wellness as an integral part of the journey to physical fitness.

Camila wore a flirty bikini in the snap, which featured a matching gradation of blue, black, and red horizontal stripes on both the top and the bottoms.

The top had soft, triangular cups attached to red strings that tied behind her neck. A small Billabong logo featuring stylized white waves on a black background was visible on the top left corner, and a trio of beads embellished the center of the suit.

The bottoms sat low across her hips, displaying her taut abdominal muscles.

Camila posed standing, and the photographer used a three-quarter composition to draw focus to her lithe frame and exuberant expression.

She held a giant red hibiscus flower in her right hand, which she playfully placed in front of one eye.

The position of her arm accentuated her toned bicep. She placed her other hand around the corresponding hip.