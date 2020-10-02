Donald Trump Heads To Walter Reed Medical Center, Will Reportedly Undergo Tests

Donald Trump has been taken to Walter Reed Medical Center following a positive coronavirus test. This is not believed to be an emergency situation, nor is the president thought to be in any immediate danger when it comes to his health.

A short while ago, New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman tweeted that Trump was going to Walter Reed to “undergo tests.” She stated that two sources “familiar with the plan” confirmed this information. She later tweeted that Trump would be at the medical center for “a few days.”

Further details about what tests Haberman’s sources were referring to have not been made clear.

Via pool report, Trump is going to Walter Reed. Two sources familiar with the plan say he's expected to undergo tests. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 2, 2020

The responses to Trump’s trip to the hospital have been mixed, with some wishing him a speedy recovery and others appearing to celebrate the news of his illness.

“We should all hope for the best for him. He is a high-risk individual and they are clearly managing him as though he has more [than] mild symptoms,” one social media user wrote.

“No compassion here. I’m still saving it for the families ripped apart at the border. Haven’t even gotten to Floyd’s family yet,” tweeted another.

Several more comments from both sides were made on Haberman’s tweet thread.

Although President Trump has not personally updated the public on his status after tweeting that both he and first lady, Melania Trump, had tested positive for the virus, McEnany said that Trump was experiencing “mild symptoms,” in a statement released on Friday. She also mentioned that the president would be working from the offices at Walter Reed “out of an abundance of caution.”

“President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady,” she said.

The president’s physician, Dr. Sean P. Conley, confirmed that Trump was given “a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail” following his diagnosis. For the past few months, Trump has openly told the public that he’d been taking zinc as a precaution. Dr. Conley confirmed this, adding that Trump has also been taking “Vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin, and a daily aspirin.”

An update on Melania Trump’s health has not been released.

