‘Fatigued’ Donald Trump Takes Experimental COVID-19 Treatment

President Donald Trump took an experimental treatment by pharmaceutical company Regeneron in order to help battle the novel coronavirus, which was reportedly causing him to feel fatigued.

As Business Insider reported, Regeneron’s new treatment, called REGN-COV2 involves using antibodies to help ease the symptoms of the virus in people who were at high risk of getting sick and to help victims’ bodies to be able to better fight off the virus.

Trump announced early Friday morning that he and his wife Melania Trump had both tested positive for the virus. At this time, he is reportedly suffering from mild cold-like symptoms and fatigue.

The treatment is still in clinical trials, but the company has released preliminary details about their results, showing that the drug is showing some promise in the battle against the disease.

Dr. Taison Bell, a physician at the University of Virginia, weighed in on using the treatment despite a lack of concrete data.

“There’s been a real thirst for agents we can use on people who are relatively well but high risk to prevent them from getting sick,” he said. “I think it does make sense. Obviously, it needs to be studied more, but it is one of these agents that we do have some hope for.”

The treatment is described as a more advanced form of convalescent plasma, another tool that researchers have been looking into as a method to tackle COVID-19. Both convalescent plasma and the antiviral remdesivir have been given emergency use authorization by the FDA.

Since the drug hasn’t been approved by regulators, Trump’s care team requested a compassionate-use exception, which can allow sick individuals access to treatment that they might not be able to get otherwise.

The company said it reviews these types of requests on a case-by-case basis.

According to Trump’s physician Sean P. Conley, Trump received one single 8-gram dose of the polyclonal cocktail “without incident.”

He has also been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin, and a daily aspirin.

“As of this afternoon the President remains fatigued but in good spirits. He’s being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we’ll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps,” he wrote in a memo.

He added that the rest of the First Family had tested negative for the disease.

Chris Graythen / Getty Images

Shortly after taking the experimental treatment, he was taken to Walter Reed military hospital for a round of tests at the advice of his team, as The Inquisitr previously reported.