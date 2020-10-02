Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Learns A Bombshell Secret

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, August 5, tease that Chloe and Kevin prepare to welcome their new addition, and she has had it with being pregnant.

Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) wait for a special delivery, according to SheKnows Soaps. Chloe feels like she’s been pregnant forever, and she is over it. Chloe wants her baby out immediately, and nothing Kevin can do is right. She gets dramatic as she goes through the final moments of life before the little boy is born. Kevin does his best, but he’s destined to fail. Of course, Chloe likely won’t remember much once she sees her son’s face for the first time.

Elsewhere, Nate (Sean Dominic) plays with fire. He and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) stepped over the line after treating Jared (Michael Maclane). They kissed, and it was surprising since she’s dating Devon (Bryton James), and he’s dating Amanda (Mishael Morgan). Instead of stepping on the brakes, it looks like this unexpected couple moves forward and seals the deal, which could have major fallout for both their relationships. Plus, there are clearly some feelings there that they need to address and work through.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Ultimately, when it is over, Elena breaks into tears. She swears Nate to secrecy because she realizes that they must have made a mistake. Nate agrees, and they believe that nobody will ever find out what transpired. As long as they can get themselves under control, perhaps they can move forward without causing any serious problems.

However, Nick uncovers their secret. He happens to show up at the clinic as Elena is leaving, and it is quite clear to Nick what happened between her and Nate. Devon and Nick are good friends, so it is hard to know how he will handle the information.

Sure, Nick has lots of problems of his own, including Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) dealing with bullying after the news of what her uncle did to her when she was born made headlines. Then, there’s Sharon’s (Sharon Case) breast cancer diagnosis and upcoming surgery. Finally, Nick is concerned about his daughter, Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle’s engagement (Michael Mealor).

Even with all his problems, Nick might not be willing to keep Nate and Elena’s misdeeds a secret. He has certainly been party to plenty of affairs in the past, so perhaps he will be the soul of discretion. However, the news getting out so quickly doesn’t bode well for the future.