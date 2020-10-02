Dua Lipa Stuns In Short Low-Cut Shimmery Silver Dress With Slit For New ‘Levitating’ Music Video

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself. The British singer released a music video for her single with DaBaby, “Levitating,” and posed in one of the outfits she wore.

The “Don’t Start Now” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut shimmery silver dress. The short garment displayed her decolletage and fell above her upper thigh. On the left side, the item of clothing featured a slit with two gold safety pins. Lipa opted for acrylic nails that were painted with a floral pattern while accessorizing herself with numerous rings and a silver jeweled necklace. The two-time Grammy Award winner styled her long dark wavy hair down and showed off the numerous tattoos inked down both arms.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Lipa attached a close-up of the slit on her dress where she appeared to be applying a pin to the attire.

In the next slide, the songstress was captured in front of a plain black wall with a circular mirror hung up. She raised one arm above her head while giving fans a view from behind. Lipa rocked an over-the-shoulder pose and looked directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile.

In the third and final frame, she was snapped sitting down on a lit-up orange floor. Lipa placed one hand on the floor while tilting her head to the left. She sported a mouth open expression and left her locks to fall behind her.

In the span of one hour, Lipa’s post racked up more than 1.2 million likes and over 4,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 53 million followers.

“Shine bright like a diamond,” one user wrote.

“The most beautiful angel ever!” another person shared, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL DUAAA,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“You are out here looking the bomb,” a fourth admirer commented.

The official music video for “Levitating” with DaBaby premiered nine hours ago and has already been watched over 1.1 million times on Lipa’s YouTube channel. You can watch it here.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Lipa. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a long-sleeved plaid top paired with tiny denim shorts with frayed hems. Lipa wrapped herself up in a green jacket and opted for a tiny bag of the same color. She completed her look with strappy white heels and kept her wavy long hair down for the occasion.