Republican Operatives Warn Of Possible Joe Biden Blowout

Some Republican operatives fear that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden could blow out President Donald Trump in the Electoral College, The Hill reported on Friday.

Latest polling suggests that Trump is losing ground in key battleground and red-leaning states.

For instance, a new Quinnipiac University survey showed him polling neck and neck with Biden in South Carolina. In 2016, when he competed against Hillary Clinton, Trump won South Carolina by 14 points.

Commenting on the poll, veteran GOP strategist Chip Felkel suggested that Trump’s “schtick” may be getting old.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I’d see a presidential race at 1 point here,” he said.

Former chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party Katon Dawson said that he still believes the commander-in-chief will win the the Palmetto State, but noted that Sen. Lindsey Graham is struggling to fend off his Democratic challenger, Jaime Harrison.

“Trump’s newness has worn off now and the disappointment I’m hearing from Republicans is that he could have moved the needle in these Senate races if he’d just taken apart Biden at the debate in a normal way.”

According to Harstad Strategic Research, the two candidates are essentially tied in Alaska as well. Alaska has not supported a Democrat over a GOP candidate in 56 years.

In Georgia, which has been a red-leaning state for decades, the two presidential candidates are stuck in a virtual tie.

In Republican-leaning Iowa, Biden is slightly ahead of Trump, per FiveThirtyEight.

Veteran GOP operative John Pudner described the situation as “concerning,” suggesting that Trump could not only lose to Biden, but cost the Republican Party control of the Senate.

“I think Trump’s polling and his miscues at the debate are especially a cause for concern in those tight races… it’s making those Senate races tougher to win,” Pudner explained.

Per The Hill, many Republicans “were appalled by the president’s debate showing” earlier this week, which reignited fears about losing control of the upper chamber.

Nationally, Biden is far ahead of Trump. According to the RealClearPolitics average of polls, he has a 7-point advantage. A CNBC survey released after the Tuesday clash put the Democrat 13 points ahead.

Four years ago, suburbanites, independents and voters who disliked both candidates ended up voting for Trump. But, Biden seems to be a much stronger candidate than Clinton and these key voter groups appear to backing him over the commander-in-chief.

As The Inquisitr reported, CNN analyst Harry Enten recently argued that Biden could win more than 400 electoral votes, which would guarantee a landslide victory.