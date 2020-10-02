Anna Vakili Rocks A Rust-Colored Bikini, Shows Off Her Curvaceous Figure

British model and TV personality Anna Vakili sent temperatures soaring after she shared a hot bikini snapshot with her 1.2 million Instagram fans on Friday, October 2.

In the pic, Anna, who gained popularity after participating in the TV series Love Island, rocked a rust-colored, two-piece bikini which perfectly accentuated her curvaceous figure. Her top consisted of triangular cups and beaded straps. It also featured a beaded string which ran across her chest. The plunging neckline of the garment showed off a glimpse of cleavage while also displaying some underboob.

Anna teamed the top with matching bottoms which she tied high on her hips to flaunt her flat lower torso as well as her thick thighs.

The 30-year-old model wore her brunette tresses down, letting her wavy locks cascade over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for small earrings and a dainty bracelet in one of her wrists.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Dubai Marina in the United Arab Emirates, where Anna has been vacationing these days. Some skyscrapers, the sea, and the clear blue sky could be seen in the background. To pose, she lied sideways on the white leather seat of a boat, holding her hand on the side of her head. She lifted her chin and closed her eyes.

Within seven hours of posting, the picture racked up more than 33,000 likes. Besides, several of Anna’s ardent admirers took to the comments section and shared about 140 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and her sensual sense of style. Some of her fans also wished her a happy vacation.

“You are beautiful, you know Anna!! A real-life princess,” one of her fans commented.

“The most beautiful, the best, the most attractive, the sexiest and the most lovable girl in the world,” chimed in another user, adding multiple heart, kiss, and fire emoji to the comment.

“What a stunning and sexy-looking body!!” a third admirer remarked.

“Wow, will you marry me, Anna? Have a great trip,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “amazing,” “yass honey,” and “unreal,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Brooke Lynette, Demi Jones, Joanna Chimonides, and Amber Rose.

Anna has been posting several her hot snaps from her recent getaway on the photo-sharing website. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on September 30, she uploaded another sultry photograph in which she rocked revealing pink bikini. To date, the post has accrued more than 57,000 likes.