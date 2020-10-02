Evgeniya Lvovna Flaunts Fit Physique In Skimpy Red Bikini While Posing On A Beach

On Friday, October 2, Russian model Evgeniya Lvovna shared a series of stunning snaps with her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 25-year-old posing on a beach with a large rock formation in the background. According to the geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Malibu, California.

She sizzled in a skimpy red bikini that featured a top with cut-out detailing and a pair of matching high-cut bottoms. The tiny two-piece put her flat midsection and lean legs on full display. Evgeniya also wore her long curly hair down and tied a multi-colored scarf around her head. She finished off the sexy look with layered necklaces and earrings.

In the first image, she stood with her shoulders back, as she held onto her arm. She gazed directly at the camera with a small smile playing on her lips. The following photo showed Evgeniya haloed in golden light. She crossed her legs, which further emphasized her curvaceous hips. The model placed both of her hands on the side of her head and focused her attention on the photographer.

In the caption, Evgeniya tagged the Instagram account of professional photographer Matt Marcheski, suggesting that he had taken the photo.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 19,000 likes. Quite a few of Evgeniya’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Stunning shot have a great day,” wrote one fan, adding a camera, a fire, and a smiling face emoji to the comment.

“[L]ooking amazing as always,” added a different devotee, along with a fire emoji.

“You are perfect in every aspect,” remarked another admirer.

“Wow so gorgeous @yevaleva,” chimed in a fourth social media user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The social media sensation engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Evgeniya has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a video, in which she wore a sports bra and figure-hugging leggings that accentuated her pert derriere. That post has been liked over 12,000 times since it was shared.