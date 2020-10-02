WWE News: Vince McMahon’s Latest Email That Upset Superstars Leaked, Per ‘Fightful Select’

Earlier this week, WWE chairman Vince McMahon sent out an email to superstars, reminding them that they have until today to end their agreements with third-party platforms. Fightful Select, by way of Sportskeeda, has now made the contents of McMahon’s email available.

According to the company-wide message, failure to comply with the new edict will result in superstars being disciplined by officials. The nature of the punishments will also be determined on a case-by-case basis.

“Just a friendly reminder that this Friday, October 2 is the deadline for severing any unauthorized business relationships with 3rd parties. As was mentioned in my September 3 message, continued violations beyond this deadline will result in fines and may result in suspension or termination. If you need further details, please contact our EVP of Operations, Brad Blum. Thank you. Vince.”

The new rules will prevent superstars from using platforms such as Cameo and Twitch, many of whom have managed to monetize these outlets and turn them into successful businesses.

As The Inquisitr recently documented, the company will take over these accounts in four weeks time. While the performers will be given a percentage of the revenue, it’ll be much less than they made before officials got involved.

The Inquisitr report pointed out that talent will be able to have YouTube channels, provided that they use their real names and inform officials of their intentions beforehand.

The edict has reportedly caused a lot of upset behind the scenes as well. As The Inquisitr documented earlier, they’re “livid” because their merchandise sales are down due to the pandemic.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has been vocally critical of the decision. According to the politician, McMahon is exploiting his employees as they don’t have the same benefits as other workers.

WWE wrestlers are technically independent contractors, but their outside business ventures have been compromised following the edict. Furthermore, they can’t oppose the new rule out of fear of losing their jobs.

The reason for McMahon’s decision is reportedly due to performers revealing sensitive information about the corporation on these platforms. AJ Styles was critical of Paul Heyman’s run as the executive director of Monday Night Raw. Styles claimed that Heyman threw talent under the bus and called him a liar.

However, management supposedly has an issue with wrestlers advertising as well. Lana’s outside ventures, such as sponsoring energy drinks on her Instagram, was allegedly the final straw that prompted McMahon to initiate the changes.