Pamela Anderson Shares Steamy Topless Snap With Black Leather Pants And A Lucky Dog

Pamela Anderson has one lucky dog, as her Instagram followers found out this week.

The model and actress took to her Instagram stories to share a racy picture that showed her topless and wearing leather pants while she gave a black dog some affection. The picture was shared with no additional caption or commentary.

The snap showed her wearing long, black gloves and black leather pants, reminiscent of the iconic outfit she wore on the poster for the movie Barb Wire. The close-cropped picture made it difficult to tell where or when it was taken, though she appeared younger than she does in her current crop of photos. A pair of dark sunglasses covered her eyes, and a long silver chain hung from her neck. The picture looked like a snapshot from a professional photo or video shoot.

The racy snap appeared to be a tie-in to Anderson’s recent work on animal advocacy. Anderson has gained a reputation for her work on environmental causes, and her social media feed frequently shows her working closely with animals. This week she announced a major project. As Entertainment Tonight Canada reported, the Baywatch star just partnered with The Very Good Food Company to promote plant-based diets.

John Phillips / Getty Images

“It is a thrill to have my foundation associated with a butcher: a 21st century butcher who uses technology to create plant foods that help animals, human health, and our planet,” Anderson said.

Anderson shared news about the partnership in her stories, just after the revealing topless photo and linked to the announcement from The Very Good Butchers on Instagram.

“It’s a bean-tiful day! We have teamed up with a foundation dedicated to human, animal, and environmental rights. Can you guess what Foundation that might be?” the announcement read. “Did you guess The Pamela Anderson Foundation? Oops, we may have given that away…”

While she has done plenty of work on all forms of advocacy, the former Playboy model seems to have a particular soft spot for dogs, as she has taken part in a number of outreach efforts to benefit canines.

Anderson is also no stranger to sharing racy pictures with her social media followers. As The Inquisitr reported, she shared another topless snap earlier this summer shortly after rapper Kanye West announced his surprise run for the presidency. In the post, Anderson tagged both West and his wife, Kim Kardashian, and included a series of hashtags that endorsed the presidential run.