Jessica Naz Vamps It Up In Black Leather Corset And Full-Length Gloves

Model Jessica Naz stunned her 493,000 Instagram followers on Friday afternoon with a bewitching image of herself dressed in a racy ensemble that left them wanting more. The Guess Jeans girl embraced a remarkably sultry vibe in the photo, which racked up nearly 3,500 likes in the first few hours after it was uploaded.

Jessica wore a black leather corset featuring a strapless design. The heart-shaped binding across the top of her bust left a hint of cleavage visible below her bare decolletage.

Structural boning throughout the garment cinched in her waist and widened above and below, accentuating her hourglass shape. It appeared to be fastened together down the center with a series of almost imperceptible hook-and-eye clasps.

She paired the lingerie with a pair of opaque black panties and alluring hosiery, which featured a fine mesh with diamond pattern through which a hint of her skin showed.

A set of full-length satin opera gloves completed the enthralling look.

Jessica faced backwards in the driver’s seat of a sleek convertible, and appeared to be posing on her knees.

She cocked her hips to one side at the bottom of the picture frame in the three-quarter portrait, the composition of which maintained focus between her striking facial features and her curvaceous physique.

She placed her gloved fingertips on either side of her temples and gazed at the camera with a smoldering expression.

Jessica tagged Los Angeles based photographer Kent Avery for the image, and also credited her makeup artist. The geotag indicated that the shoot occurred in the City of Angels.

Jessica accessorized with two pairs of petite gold-colored hoop earrings. Her brunette tresses were backcombed at the crown to give them extra body, and were swept back from her face, grazing the top of her shoulders. A styling product held her hair in place and created a slightly wet appearance.

The blurry background suggested that Jessica was parked along a public street in the gorgeous waning light of late afternoon.

The orange glow of the setting sun was visible over a few high-rise buildings that lined the empty sidewalk on her left.

Jessica’s Instagram followers flooded the comments section with love for her appearance.

“So incredibly sexy. Naughty thoughts running through my head,” confessed one fan, who followed their words with a series of heart-eye symbols.

“Perfect picture of a very beautiful woman,” observed a second person.

“Mind meld?” inquired another follower, teasing about Jessica’s intense pose.

“My catwoman,” declared a fourth person, who seemed to be particularly fond of her attire.