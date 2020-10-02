Chris Wallace Urges People To ‘Wear The Damn Mask’ In Wake Of Donald Trump Contracting Coronavirus

In the wake of news that Donald Trump contracted coronavirus, Fox News host Chris Wallace appeared on Outnumbered on Friday and urged people to wear masks to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

“If I could say one thing to all of the people out there watching, forget the politics,” he said. “This is a public safety health issue. The president of the United States is in the most secure bubble in the world in the sense that everybody who comes in contact with him has to take a test, and he still got it.”

“So wear the damn mask and follow the science,” he added.

Wallace also speculated that Trump had COVID-19 during the debate on Tuesday as he was tested on Wednesday and the virus takes approximately five days to load up.

Wallace — who moderated the first presidential event — also appeared on America’s Newsroom on Friday and spoke of the precautionary measures taken before the discussion, including to nixing of the opening handshake. According to the host, Wallace never came closer to Trump than the distance Americans saw on television. As for Biden, Wallace said he came closer to Biden at one point after the conclusion of the debate.

Trump went months before wearing a mask in public amid the pandemic and received criticism for purportedly turning the issue into a cultural and political debate. As reported by Vanity Fair, the president during the event defended his opposition to masks and claimed that Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, supported his skepticism of the preventative measure. The next day, Fauci pushed back on the head of state’s claim and again pushed for Americans to use masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Anybody who has been listening to me over the last several months knows that a conversation does not go by where I do not strongly recommend that people wear masks.”

Dr. Chris Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, previously said that masks are approximately 50 percent effective at preventing the spread of the disease and suggested that they have the potential to shape the course of the pandemic.

Per CBC, the White House claimed that Trump is experiencing mild symptoms of coronavirus. Symptoms of the virus include cough, fever, and shortness of breath. More severe symptoms include pneumonia, which can lead to death. According to the president’s physician, the U.S. leader and his wife — who also contracted the virus — are remaining in the White House for their recovery.