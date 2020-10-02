Madison Pettis Gets ‘Devilish’ By Flaunting Her Derrière In Purple Lingerie & Stockings From Savage X Fenty

Madison rocked a lace look that included underwear with a cheeky back.

Madison Pettis kicked off spooky season by showing off her “devilish” side — and her peachy derrière — in revealing undergarments from Rihanna’s lingerie label.

On Friday, the 22-year-old former Disney Channel star took to Instagram to show off another stunning ensemble from Savage X Fenty. Madison is an ambassador for the brand, and she can often be seen modeling bras and underwear on her page. However, many of her fans haven’t completely grown accustomed to seeing her wear so little, and they still freak out anytime she shares new photos on her account.

Her latest shots were enthusiastically received, racking up over 200,000 likes during the first hour they were up. The Cory in the House star stunned in a purple lingerie set. The bottom half of her underwire bra was crafted from silky solid fabric, while the tops of her cups were sheer lace. The delicate latter material boasted a petal motif. A small rose-gold ring and thin ribbons formed an X in the center of the bra.

Madison’s bottoms were made from the same floral stretch lace. From the front, her underwear appeared to have a demure cut with wide sides and a high scoop waist. However, the rear view was more revealing. The back featured a cheeky cut that bared a significant amount of her peachy posterior. The piece’s thin material also clung to her body to show off its every curve. The edges of the panty featured scallop trim.

Madison completed her sexy ensemble with a pair of thigh-high fishnet stockings. The elastic top bands were covered with intricate floral lace. She wore her mocha-colored curls down so that they flowed over her shoulders in thick, glossy curtains. A deep side part added even more glamor to her stunning hairstyle.

Madison kept her jewelry understated so that it and her lingerie didn’t vie for attention. The pieces she wore included large silver hoop earrings, a silver bangle, and a few rings.

Madison faced the camera in her first and third photos. In both images, she was pictured teasingly tugging on the top of one of her stockings. She angled her backside toward the camera in the second image. She posed with her left foot lifted up so that her toes rested against her right calf. At the same time, she closed her eyes and tilted her head up toward the ceiling. In her caption, the American Pie: Girls’ Rules star shared a lyric from the Ty Dolla $ign song “Purple Emoji.”

“Kill it sis,” wrote Madison’s Corey in the House costar, Kyle Massey, in response to her post.

“Damn I know we all grew up, but sh*t,” read another message in the comments section.

“Okay she’s letting us KNOW she is GROWN!” a third message said.

“I think I just died,” another admirer declared.