‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Summer & Kyle Make A Stunning Choice

The Young and the Restless episode on Friday, October 2, featured Kyle and Summer making plans to elope while Phyllis dealt with a huge money issue. Victor confronted Victoria, and Adam confronted Billy. Ashley and Jack discussed Dina’s missing necklace, and later, he got help from an unexpected source. Finally, Elena dreamed that Devon and Amanda fell in love, and then she and Nate ended up crossing a line.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) returned to Genoa City, and she and Jack (Peter Bergman) enjoyed time together at Society. Ashley let her brother know that everything in the article Billy (Jason Thompson) published was true and that Adam (Mark Grossman) deserved any fallout.

Talk turned to the home movie Dina (Marla Adams) got them to watch, and Jack mentioned the missing emerald necklace. Ashley said that Victor (Eric Braeden) mentioned the Teardrop of Love necklace in the past, giving Jack a clue for where to go next for details.

Later, Ashley visited Billy at Chancellor Communications. She warned her brother that he might have traded one addiction for another with his newest venture.

At Sharon’s (Sharon Case), she and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) debated the Adam debacle. Sharon reiterated that she believed everything Adam ever did stemmed from his trauma as a pre-teen in Kansas. Rey felt that Sharon’s forgiving nature would end up coming back to bite her.

At Crimson Lights, Sharon met with Adam, and she told him he needed therapy. However, she declined to provide it because she has surgery next week. Adam also pointed out that it wouldn’t be fair to Rey if she worked with him, and Sharon agreed. She urged him to find a therapist and work on the situation, especially since he had Connor (Judah Mackey) to consider.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Victor (Eric Braeden) confronted Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and she wasn’t too sorry about the way things turned out. Victoria maintained that Newman Enterprises would be okay, and Victor threatened to strip her of everything if it wasn’t. He also mentioned that Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) was negatively affected by the article, and Victoria admitted that she didn’t know Billy would go so far.

When Victor returned to the Ranch, Jack showed up, and they discussed the jewelry. Victor gave Jack some details because, at one time, he’d wanted to buy the emerald for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Victor remembered it had been purchased by a holding company called Bohdi. Jack thanked him for the lead, and before leaving, he told Victor that he did the right thing in protecting Adam.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) suggested to Summer (Hunter King) that they elope given everyone’s reaction to their engagement in their suite. Summer worried he was concerned about Lola (Sasha Calle), but Kyle reassured her. Summer reluctantly agreed.

Downstairs at The Grand Phoenix, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) received a call about a huge tax bill she owed. She didn’t have it, which caused her a lot of stress. Summer walked through, and she told her mom she was headed on a road trip. Phyllis noted Summer seemed off but wished her daughter well.

At Devon’s (Bryton James), Elena (Brytni Sarpy) had a dream that Devon and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) had fallen in love. Devon woke her up and asked her about the bad dream, but she got a text from Nate (Sean Dominic) about an emergency at the clinic. Once she got there, the two helped a struggling Jared (Michael Maclane). After it was over, the two ended up kissing passionately.

Devon and Amanda ran into each other at Society. She apologized for opening up old wounds with all her questions, but Devon let Amanda know that she didn’t need to be sorry.