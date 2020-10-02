Savannah Chrisley Rocks Tight Leather Pants In Sultry New Shot

Savannah Chrisley wowed her 2.2 million Instagram fans on October 2 when she shared a sultry new shot that showed her in skintight pants and a shirt to match. The Chrisley Knows Best star shared an inspirational message in the caption and hashtagged Beverly Hills, suggesting that she may be vacationing there.

The photo captured Savannah posed in front of a planter with a faux plant. Savannah rested her derriere on the edge of the piece and planted her feet firmly on the ground. A black purse that complemented her attire sat next to the star. Savannah stretched one arm across her midsection and tucked the opposite near her side while averting her gaze off-camera.

Savannah flaunted her bombshell body in a sexy outfit. On her upper half, she wore a color block top that was tight on her figure. It had a high neckline and long sleeves that perfectly suited her slender frame. The shirt featured different panels of navy and white and a brown panel with the Louis Vuitton logo underneath. The last two layers included a deep purple and a checkered print on her midsection.

She teamed the top with a pair of leather pants. She wore the waistband high on her hips and the shirt was tucked in, highlighting her fit figure. The trendy garment had elastic on the bottom and cut off at her ankles, allowing Savannah to show off her sexy choice of footwear. She opted for a pair of strappy black heels that showed her toes and dark polish.

Savannah’s look still called for plenty of accessories, including a watch and a gold bracelet on her wrist. She added a little bit of sparkle to her ensemble with a pair of diamond earrings. The reality star styled her short, blond tresses with a side part and tucked one section behind her ear.

The scorching upload has already managed to catch the eye of many of her fans. As of this writing, the post has only been live on her feed for an hour, but it’s garnered more than 29,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Several Instagrammers complimented Savannah’s sexy ensemble while a few others commented on her quote.

“She’s got so much confidence it’s amazing! She’s my idol she ever gives up and she’s a hard worker,” one follower gushed, adding a set of hearts to her comment.

“Love the hair it has grown nicely. Liked it before too!! You look gorgeous,” a second fan added.

“I want your entire outfit head to toe and your hair style is beautiful!!!” a third fan raved.

“Beautiful outfit beautiful woman,” one more wrote.