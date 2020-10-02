Kara Del Toro Shows Off Amazing Body In Skimpy Black Top And Gray Flare Pants

American bombshell Kara Del Toro sent hearts racing on Friday, October 2, after she shared some revealing new images with her 1.5 million Instagram followers.

The 27-year-old Elite Model was photographed outside of a building for the two-slide series. Kara was centered in both frames as she struck two candid yet sultry poses.

In the first photo, the model stood facing the camera with her right hand on the nape of her neck, and the other on her left thigh. She popped one hip out as she looked directly into the camera’s lens. She smiled widely, emitting happy energy. She posed similarly in the second snapshot, but in that one, she sported a subtler smile and used both hands to hold her purse in front of her.

Her long blond hair was flipped to the right and styled in large waves that cascaded down her back and around her shoulders, adding a touch of Hollywood glamour to her look. Her nails looked to be perfectly manicured.

Kara flaunted her curvy physique in a skimpy, black top featuring two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. Its tiny, bandeau-style body wrapped around her busty figure, exposing a massive view of cleavage and drawing the eye to her chest. She teamed the garment with high-rise, gray flare pants that highlighted her curvy hips and sculpted core. She finished the look off with a white purse that appeared to be made out of satin.

She accessorized the outfit with two necklaces, a pair of earrings, and a bracelet.

Kara engaged with her followers in the post’s caption, asking them to comment with their preferred emoji below the photos.

The snapshots quickly gained popularity among social media users, garnering more than 9,000 likes within an hour of going live. Nearly 200 followers also headed to the comments section to express their admiration for Kara’s famous figure, good looks, and revealing ensemble.

“Damn you are a babe,” one individual commented, adding a number of fire emoji to the end of their sentence.

“All smiles, wow gorgeous,” chimed in another admirer.

“You are such an angel,” a third fan asserted.

“The most stunning,” a fourth user added, following their words with a string of yellow heart emoji.

Kara has shared a number of jaw-dropping images to her Instagram feed this week. On September 30, she wowed fans when she rocked a ruched, brown dress that accentuated her killer curves, per The Inquisitr.