Bri Teresi Reapplies Her Lipstick In Tiny Top, Cutoff Jean Shorts

Model and social media influencer Bri Teresi updated her popular Instagram feed on Friday, October 2 with an alluring picture that showed her reapplying a pink-hued lipstick. While wearing a tiny top that thoroughly accentuated her perky assets and a pair of cutoff jean shorts, the Guess girl had paused for the makeup check despite the fact that she appeared to be sitting in the cab of a tractor.

In the accompanying caption, the Auburn, California native further indicated that she had been snapped on the seat of a sizable piece of farm equipment by including a tractor emoji. Regardless of the setting, though, she clearly made an impact on a number of her 1 million followers with the share, as a slew of fans took to the comments section to praise her appearance in the sultry still shot.

“You are one gorgeous looking woman,” exclaimed one enamored user.

“I checked for you already; looking amazing as usual, Bri!” commented another follower in reference to the lipstick check, while adding hashtags like #WifeyGoals, #Gorg and #BaberahamLincoln.

“Just stunning,” stated a third fan of Teresi’s form in the snapshot.

“@briteresi You’re so beautiful!” wrote another admirer.

Teresi’s sexy, athletic frame was captured in a mid-shot by the camera, with her upper body and midsection being shown in considerable detail. Meanwhile, her lower half was partially out of focus as she spread her legs to the sides of the steering wheel before her. In the background, what appeared to be a large shed or barn similarly lacked focus.

The 25-year-old was wearing a white top that was emblazoned with a pink rose print. Although the garment covered her navel, it stopped short of masking the whole of her abdominal area. Meanwhile, its chest cups were left untied down the middle, allowing the garment to open up in the front. Consequently, the size and curvature of her ample bosom were both clearly exhibited, as was her cleavage.

Just below her scanty top, Teresi’s white, cutoff shorts tightly conformed to the shape of her hips and upper thighs.

At the upper edge of the photo, Teresi’s symmetrical face dominated the photo frame as she pulled her golden locks back on the side with her left hand while applying the lipstick with her right. As she did so, she kept her full lips parted and focused her sultry gaze away from the camera’s lens.

One day earlier, Teresi also brought the heat to her Instagram profile by uploading a shot that documented her showing off her curves on the golf course while wearing a tiny, white miniskirt.