Nata Lee Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Crop Top & Sticks Out Her Tongue In Instagram Video

On Friday, October 2, Russian model and DJ Nata Lee uploaded a tantalizing video on her secondary Instagram account.

The clip showed the 21-year-old posing in what appears to be her bedroom with a bed, a potted plant, and posters in the background. According to the geotag, the video was filmed in Moscow, Russia.

Nata stood in front of a mirror while holding her smartphone. She jutted out her hips and looked at her phone screen with a small smile playing on her lips. The video ends with the model moving her phone closer to the mirror, as she playfully stuck out her tongue.

Nata sizzled in a plunging long-sleeved crop top and a pair of figure-hugging beige pants. The revealing outfit put her ample cleavage and toned midsection on full display. She finished off the look with a cream-colored baker boy cap and a sparkling belly button ring. The blond bombshell also wore her honey-colored hair down in a slightly tousled style.

The brief clip was paired with the song “Devil Pray” by Madonna.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation noted that she considered her ensemble to be an “autumn look.” She also tagged her beau, professional photographer Alexander Mavrin, suggesting that he had taken the photo.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes. Many of Nata’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Gorgeous and beautiful,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye, kissing face, red heart, and rose emoji to the end of the comment.

“So pretty and incredibly cute,” added a different devotee.

“Most beautiful woman in the world,” remarked another admirer.

“One of the sweetest faces [I’ve] ever seen!” chimed in a fourth social media user, along with numerous red heart emoji.

As fans are aware, Nata is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits that leave little to the imagination.

Recently, she uploaded pictures on her main Instagram account, in which she opted to forgo a bra while wearing a cropped tank top. That provocative post has been liked over 300,000 times since it was shared.