Mike Pence Should Take Over Presidency Amid Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Fight, Democratic Strategist Says

Mike Pence should immediately step into the role of president as Donald Trump focuses on fighting his coronavirus infection, a Democratic strategist said in the hours after the commander in chief revealed his positive test.

Trump took to Twitter early Friday morning to announce that both he and his wife had tested positive for the virus. He is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms and has continued to work in the White House, but Scott Dworkin believes that Pence should take over while Trump fights the virus. The MSNBC contributor and Democratic strategist tweeted on Friday that the COVID-19 infection would leave Trump unable to do the job and called for Pence to step in.

“We can’t have someone sick with COVID serving as president. It’s too unpredictable,” he wrote. “Plus the side effects to his decision-making abilities and mood stemming from his likely heavy treatment, are not something we should have to gamble with. Pence should take over immediately.”

Pence was among those tested after the diagnosis and found to be negative.

Reports noted that Pence had already stepped in for some of Trump’s normal duties, including taking the lead on a conference call related to vulnerable seniors and the coronavirus.

NBC's @GeoffRBennett just reported: The one item that remained on Trump's schedule today was a conference call about vulnerable seniors. But the NBC News White House team has been told that Mike Pence was asked to do the call instead. @MSNBC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 2, 2020

The potential succession of power has been a hot topic since Trump first revealed his diagnosis, though The Guardian reported that it would not go into effect unless Trump were left incapacitated. The report pointed out that there is a well-defined plan of who would take over power in the hypothetical event that he were to die or be left incapacitated laid out through the 25th Amendment, with power shifting to Pence first. If he is not able to assume control, the presidency would be shifted to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. The line of succession continues through several more steps from there, though there is no indication that it would be needed.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

The report noted that if Trump were to somehow become incapacitated, it would create an “unprecedented electoral crisis” come November if the Republican candidate were not in the running for the White House anymore.

“Unlike in some other countries – such as the UK – Americans vote for an individual on the ballot for president, not for a party,” the report noted. “For example there may be Republican and independent voters in this circumstance who would reject Trump but would be happy to vote for Pence, if he were the candidate.”