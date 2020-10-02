Molly Eskam Flaunts Her Killer Figure In A Teal Bikini While Posing Next To YouTuber FaZe Rug

Molly Eskam stunned her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap on October 2 in which she flaunted her flawless body. The Playboy model rocked a teal bikini that revealed plenty of skin as she posed next to famous YouTube star FaZe Rug.

Molly wore a skimpy bikini top that boasted fully-lined cups. Notably, the garment was cut so small that it barely contained her shapely chest. The plunging neckline also offered a tantalizing view of her ample cleavage. The halter-style straps were tied over her neck for support. The edges of the cups had a scalloped design, which helped draw more attention to her décolletage.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that had a simple design. The low-cut waistband accentuated her taut tummy and chiseled abs. Its high leg cuts also displayed plenty of skin around her groin area and helped elongate her legs.

In the photo, Molly lounged poolside in her scanty bathing suit. She sat on a white sun bed with her right leg straightened, and her left knee bent. The hottie leaned to the side using her left hand as support, while she did a peace sign with her other hand. She faced the photographer as she playfully stuck her tongue out at the camera.

FaZe Rug was seen sitting on a round pouf beside her. He placed one foot on the sun bed as she crossed his arms on top of his knee as he gazed at Molly with a smile on his face.

The babe wore her blond locks in a center part and opted for a messy ponytail. Some tendrils of hair were left down and framed her face. Her nails were long and painted with pink nail polish. In the caption, Molly asked her followers about their “favorite video” of her and the fellow YouTuber.

As per usual, the new snap was a big hit with her avid online supporters. In less than a day of going live on the social media platform, the post has racked up more than 140,000 likes and over 1,100 comments. A lot of her fans took to the comments section to write mixed messages. Some were compliments on her incredibly toned figure. Countless other admirers didn’t have a lot to say and decided to chime in using a combination of emoji instead.

“You are such a beauty. No wonder he looks at you like that, I would do the same,” one of her fans wrote.

“Well, we all know he was staring at your beautiful face. Who can ever ignore your beauty and hotness? NO ONE,” commented another admirer.