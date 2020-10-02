Johnny Galecki Shares Adorable Photos After A Trip To The Pumpkin Patch With His Son

The 'Big Bang Theory' star made a rare social media appearance with his baby boy.

Johnny Galecki shared adorable new photos of his son, Avery Stryker, on Instagram.

The proud papa, 45, posted three pictures to his social media page as he spent the day in a pumpkin patch with his baby, whom he welcomed late last year with longtime love Alaina Meyer. The father-son duo was joined by Galecki’s close friend, country musician Randy Houser, and his little boy.

In the first photo shared with his 3.2 million followers, Galecki and his pal were all smiles as their mini-me besties played with pumpkins and gourds in a field filled with autumn imagery. The actor wore a plaid shirt and black jeans as he played with his firstborn child.

A second black-and-white photo featured The Big Bang Theory star alongside his young son in an image that showed the toddler’s face from the side – by far the most of his face that has ever been shown on the actor’s social media page.

In a third pic, Galecki was seen giving his little boy a sweet kiss on the side of his head as the not-quite-1-year-old reached his fingers toward a pumpkin.

In the caption to the photo, Galecki described the foursome as an “unlikely” two generations of pals as he noted how much fun they were having at the pumpkin patch.

Galecki’s adorable photos received more than 25,000 likes from his admirers within the first hour of posting. Many fans noted that the actor appears to be a doting dad.

“Aww. So precious. you look like A proud Daddy,” one fan wrote. ” I am so happy for you. Your son so lucky to have you as his Daddy.”

“Awww fatherhood looks so good on you!!! So sweet!” a second fan wrote.

“Pure joy” another chimed in. “The holidays are always so much more special with kids and good friends around!”

“These are the sweetest pictures ever! Thank you Johnny for sharing with us,” another added.

Houser’s wife, Tatiana, also commented on the pics and teased the toddlers’ too-cute nicknames.

“The most wonderful day with our boys!” she wrote. “So excited for the adventures of Huck and Orbie to come!”

In August, Galecki posted pics of the two dads and their boys having fun on a farm.

As for how this friendly foursome came to be, Galecki is also a musician and once played drums on Houser’s tour. In 2017, the country star told Taste of Country that Johnny was one of his “dear friends.” It’s no surprise that a few years later their common fatherhood bond has spawned a new chapter for their friendship.