Republican Donors Are Reportedly ‘Freaking Out’ After Meeting With Donald Trump

Republican donors who attended President Donald Trump’s fundraiser at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club have been “freaking out” since learning that he has coronavirus, CNBC reported on Friday.

Between 30 and 50 contributors attended the event, according to individuals briefed on the matter. Many of them have tried reaching out to Trump’s team.

“The donors have been texting and calling. Freaking out,” a person with direct knowledge of the situation explained.

The Trump campaign has not yet sent out any official guidance to those who attended the event, but they have sent out an email reassuring the attendees that everyone was encouraged to practice social distancing.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we want to call this to your attention. Please be reminded that due to Trump Victory-protocol, no attendees were allowed within 6 ft of President Trump at the event,” the email read.

“Please contact your medical provider if you or any of your loved ones is ill or develops a fever, shortness of breath, or other respiratory symptoms.”

Bill Stepien, Trump’s campaign manager, reportedly sent out a note advising “any campaign staff member who has had exposure to someone testing positive should immediately begin self-quarantine.”

According to the Republican National Committee (RNC), everyone who participated in the gathering had their body temperature measured, stood at least 6 feet from Trump and got tested for COVID-19.

Although most of the interaction with the commander-in-chief reportedly took place outdoors, donors who have been able to get in touch with officials have been advised to stay home and contact their doctors.

Longtime Republican Party donor Dr. Rich Roberts said that tickets for the fundraiser cost up to $250,000. Trump privately met with 19 people and the meetings lasted around 45 minutes, according to Roberts.

From yesterday (October 1, 2020): President Trump returns to White House from fundraiser in New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/WacYSpGOA2 — CSPAN (@cspan) October 2, 2020

As White House chief of staff Mark Meadows confirmed on Friday, Trump knew that his adviser Hope Hicks was coronavirus-positive before leaving for Bedminster.

This, apparently, angered some top GOP contributors. In a Twitter message, Dan K. Eberhart lashed out at the commander-in-chief, saying that he shouldn’t have taken part in the gathering knowing one of his advisers had COVID-19.

“He should have not tried keeping it a secret!” Eberhart tweeted.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Per CNN, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has also tested positive for coronavirus. According to her spokesman Mike Reed, she got the virus from a family member.

As Politico reported, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah announced on Friday that he, too, has contracted COVID-19.

Senators Rand Paul of Kentucky, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Tim Kaine of Virginia and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania have all had the disease.