Brennah Black Strips Down To Nothing And Asks If Fans Would Drink Her Bathwater

Curvy Brennah Black thrilled her 621,000 Instagram followers on Friday morning with a scintillating image of herself nude in a vintage bathtub, and teased them with a coquettish inquiry.

Brennah’s prolific posts feature her dressed in a variety of looks that are always tantalizingly glamorous. Her appearance in this creatively-designed snap was no different, although she seemingly opted to disrobe completely.

Brennah’s stunning features and messy updo were styled in a fashion reminiscent of 60s era sex icon Brigitte Bardot.

She posed leaning on the edge of the elegant basin, which featured a white porcelain interior and a deep red shade on the outside. She demurely crossed her arms in front of her bare breasts and gave the camera a sultry look.

The black background was beautifully enhanced by strings of tiny sparkling lights, which blurred in comparison to the perfect focus in which Brennah was captured.

Nearly 4,000 fans hit the “like” button in the first hour after it was uploaded, and hundreds responded to her caption in the comments section.

Surprisingly, a huge number of followers expressed their adoration for Brennah, but declined the offer. Many provided suggestions for alternate activities to demonstrate their dedication, including bathing with or pampering her.

“No but i would drink a [beer] with you. Have a beautiful day,” declared one fan, who used a symbol to represent the foamy beverage, and followed up the words with a smiling emoji.

“No! But I would drink you in, babe, all of ya. And I sure ain’t gonna throw out the babe with the bathwater,” answered a second person, referencing an old idiomatic expression in a teasing manner.

Some dedicated supporters had an enthusiastic reaction, however, and seemed delighted at the prospect.

“Someone pass me a straw,” joked a third follower, adding a cup with a straw and a hands-in-the-air emoji at the end.

“Shaken not stirred please,” requested a fourth person, emphasizing the comment with pink hearts and a flame.

“Hey I’m down. Where do I gotta go?” quickly volunteered another fan.

Several weeks ago, Brennah got pulses racing during a black-and-white video clip in which she showcased her incredible physique. As covered by The Inquisitr, the reel featured the voluptuous model from multiple angles wearing a revealing black lace garter set.

She seductively caressed her body, leaned with both palms against a wall, and tossed her long tresses into the air. At one point, she slid her bra strap down over her shoulder and gazed at the camera with a smoldering expression. To date, the post has racked up nearly 10,000 likes.