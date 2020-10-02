Tammy Hembrow Exposes Rock-Hard Abs & Underboob In Sexy Black Dress

Tammy Hembrow traded in her bikini for a curve-hugging dress that suited her frame just as well. The model added a double-photo update to her Instagram page on October 1, and her 11 million fans have been showering it with praise ever since.

The first image in the set showed Tammy with her figure turned in profile. She looked over her shoulder with a slight smile, resting one arm on a bar-height table and the opposite near her side. The room where she posed boasted bright, white walls and tables with barstools. Behind her was an arching dome with white drapes that were knotted in the center. A large light fixture also hung over the table and illuminated the space.

The second photo captured Tammy with her chest facing the camera, offering a better view of her bombshell body. She held a glass with pink liquid in her hand and looked into the lens with her lips slightly parted.

The fitness coach and social media influencer sizzled in a tight black dress. The top of the garment was sleeveless, allowing Tammy to flaunt her muscular arms. It featured a turtleneck that covered her collar and a peek-a-boo slit in the middle that showcased her rock-hard abs and a tease of underboob.

The garment fit snugly around Tammy’s midsection, highlighting her tiny waist and hourglass curves. The piece proceeded to hug her shapely thighs and pert derriere, cutting off near her ankles and treating her audience to a view of her sexy choice of footwear. She sported a pair of black shoes with a sizeable heel and a pointed toe that gave her look an elegant vibe. The heels featured a silver chain that arched over Tammy’s foot and added just the right amount of bling.

The mother-of-two also sported a pair of diamond earrings to complete her attire. She slicked back her long, blond locks in a high and tight ponytail. In the caption of the update, Tammy tagged Maman Bar & Kitchen, where she appeared to be dining. Instagrammers have not been shy about sharing the love for the sizzling new snaps. More than 234,000 have double-tapped the update, and over 700 left comments.

“U are the moon the universe the brightest star in the heavens. Like an actual goddess,” one follower exclaimed, adding a set of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“You look good in everything. How can someone be so perfect?” another social media user questioned.

“Omg babe you are stunning,” a third complimented.

“I need to wear a dress like this after I get my abs back,” one more wrote on the post.