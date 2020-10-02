Sly Stallone’s Daughter, Scarlet, Wears Tiny Daisy Dukes & Swims With Her Boyfriend In Mega-Pic Update

Scarlet Stallone, the youngest daughter of Hollywood mega-star Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin, stunned her 682,000 Instagram followers after treating fans with a mega-pic update in honor of her boyfriend’s birthday.

In the first photo, Scarlet hugged her beau, named Dave, as the two stood in a picturesque backyard. Scarlet wore a tiny pair of Daisy Dukes that showed off her toned and tanned legs. The shorts featured trendy torn accents and a high-waisted silhouette that flattered her hourglass figure. Scarlet completed the look with a white semi-sheer top with a cropped hemline that flaunted her trim midriff.

In the second shot, Dave wore a plaid shirt while dining in a romantic restaurant that was decorated with lush greenery and fairy lights along the walls.

Next came a selfie of the couple. Scarlet wore a black top with a low neckline that showed off her décolletage. She also sported a number of gold jewelry pieces, including a pair of hoop earrings, a chain bracelet, and two stacked necklaces. The Instagram star smiled into the camera while resting her hand against the back of her boyfriend’s neck in a sweet and loving gesture.

The fourth photo was a snap of the two lying down on a blue gingham blanket while enjoying a picnic. Both were dressed down in black cotton tops, with the birthday boy wearing a classic t-shirt and Scarlet opting for a cozy sweatshirt. The couple flashed peace signs at the camera as an array of food — including a tasty charcuterie board — rested between them.

The fifth shot captured her boyfriend holding an adorable puppy, and sixth was a video of him wearing a towel on his head.

Last but not least, the final photo was a shot of the two going for a swim in the pool together.

In a touching caption, Scarlet called Dave her “best friend” and confessed both her love and best wishes for his birthday.

Fans of the Instagram star loved the mega-pic update and awarded the post over 33,000 likes.

“This might be the cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” proclaimed an awestruck user.

“Aaawwee you guysss,” gushed a second, concluding the comment with two teary-eye face emoji and a sparkle symbol.

Scarlet’s sisters, Sophia and Sistine, were also sure to write in their felicitations.

“AH happy birthday Davis!!! Best little brother ever,” wrote Sophia, adding a celebration emoji.

“Dave is my favorite,” added Sistine.

This is not the first time this week that Scarlet has wowed her social media followers. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she dropped jaws after modeling a tiny swim set in a post that earned over 61,000 likes.