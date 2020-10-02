Jordyn Woods Opts To Go Topless While Getting Drenched Under An Outdoor Shower In Racy Instagram Post

Jordyn Woods heated things up on her Instagram page this week with a racy new set of snaps that saw her showing some serious skin. The model took to her account on Thursday to share the steamy double-pic update that has been showered with nothing but praise since going live.

The 23-year-old was rinsing off in an outdoor shower when the snaps were taken. She stood underneath the steady stream of water spewing out from underneath the showerhead, which was mounted on a gorgeous mix-and-match tile wall that was cemented into gray stone. She noted in the caption of the post that the images were taken from “his view,” likely in reference to her beau Karl-Anthony Towns, whom she just recently went Instagram official with last month.

Jordyn opted to go topless as she got drenched in water, sending temperatures soaring on her page. She stood in profile to the camera in both shots, offering a peek at her toned arms, shoulders, and back as she cupped her bare chest with her perfectly manicured hands. The move covered up what was necessary of her voluptuous assets to ensure that the photos would stay permanently on her widely-followed photo grid. An ample amount of cleavage and sideboob could still be seen as she got soaked, though her audience hardly seemed to mind the NSFW showing of skin.

The frame cut off at the social media star’s midsection, leaving it unclear as to whether or not she was going nude from the waist down as well. She styled her long box braids in a half-up, half-down style, wrapping some up in a large bun on top of her head while the rest spilled behind her exposed back. The model also sported several hoop earrings, as well as a set of gold bangle bracelets to accessorize her birthday suit.

Unsurprisingly, the risque new addition to Jordyn’s feed fared extremely well with her 11.7 million followers. The post has amassed over 767,000 likes within less than a day’s time, as well as thousands of comments and compliments.

“Speechless. WOW,” one person wrote.

“Darling you look perfect again, praised another fan.

“This is everything,” a third follower remarked.

“Brb just died,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Jordyn has been bringing some serious heat to her Instagram page lately, especially as she celebrated her 23rd birthday last week. One snap from the celebration saw her showing off her hourglass silhouette in a blue string bikini while posing on a yacht. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 447,000 likes 2,700-plus comments to date.